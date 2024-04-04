Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Durham Region Public Health said the individual was at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3 on Thursday, March 28, between 5:24 and 8:45 p.m. ET. The traveller departed from Jordan on March 28 at 10:43 a.m. (local time in Jordan) and landed at Pearson Airport just before 5:30 p.m. ET.

The individual is now isolating at home.

“Currently, the Health Department is investigating and following up directly with known contacts in Durham Region who may have been exposed to the measles virus through this individual and has also followed up with other appropriate jurisdictions regarding possible exposures outside of Durham Region,” the public health unit wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

Durham Region’s public health department said it is not aware of any additional exposure locations.

Measles symptoms may begin seven to 21 days after exposure to the virus. They may include a high fever of over 38 C, cough, runny nose, and tiredness. A red rash appears and typically begins on the head and spreads down the body to the arms and legs.

All Ontarians are eligible for two publicly funded doses of the measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV). Those unsure about their vaccination history are asked to check with their healthcare provider. Two doses are generally recommended for anyone born after 1969.

Patients with measles symptoms are asked to stay home and contact their local healthcare provider.