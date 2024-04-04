Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Measles
A patient with the measles virus. Photo: Flickr. (C) lolostock.com ((C) lolostock.com (Photographer) - [None]

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 4, 2024 7:53 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 7:58 am.

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Durham Region Public Health said the individual was at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3 on Thursday, March 28, between 5:24 and 8:45 p.m. ET. The traveller departed from Jordan on March 28 at 10:43 a.m. (local time in Jordan) and landed at Pearson Airport just before 5:30 p.m. ET.

The individual is now isolating at home.

“Currently, the Health Department is investigating and following up directly with known contacts in Durham Region who may have been exposed to the measles virus through this individual and has also followed up with other appropriate jurisdictions regarding possible exposures outside of Durham Region,” the public health unit wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

Durham Region’s public health department said it is not aware of any additional exposure locations.

Measles symptoms may begin seven to 21 days after exposure to the virus. They may include a high fever of over 38 C, cough, runny nose, and tiredness. A red rash appears and typically begins on the head and spreads down the body to the arms and legs.

All Ontarians are eligible for two publicly funded doses of the measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV). Those unsure about their vaccination history are asked to check with their healthcare provider. Two doses are generally recommended for anyone born after 1969.

Patients with measles symptoms are asked to stay home and contact their local healthcare provider.

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

1h ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

2h ago

Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory ends for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has ended for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changed to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel was also under the travel advisory but it was lifted Thursday...

updated

1h ago

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

13h ago

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

13h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

14h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

19h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You're not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

0:45
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan
Strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocks Taiwan

The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century struck Taiwan damages building and causes a small tsunami.

23h ago

