Pressure builds from Nebraska Trump loyalists for a winner-take-all system

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk before speaking during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Nebraska Republican Party, currently led by Trump loyalists, will hold a rally Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Omaha, Neb., featuring conservative activist Kirk to target the state's atypical system of splitting its five presidential electoral votes based on the popular vote within its congressional districts. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 3:42 pm.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Far-right conservatives loyal to former President Donald Trump aren’t slowing their push for the Republican-led Nebraska Legislature to adopt a “winner-take-all” system of awarding Electoral College votes, despite having almost no viable avenue to do so with only five days left in this year’s legislative session.

The Nebraska Republican Party, currently led by Trump loyalists, will hold a rally Tuesday in Omaha featuring conservative activist Charlie Kirk to target the state’s atypical system of splitting its five presidential electoral votes based on the popular vote within its congressional districts. Maine is the only other state to split its electoral votes.

Republicans want the switch ahead of this year’s hotly contested presidential election to ensure an electoral vote tied to Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District doesn’t go to President Joe Biden, as it did in 2020. Barack Obama became the first presidential contender to shave off that electoral vote in 2008.

“California would never do this. New York would never do this. And as long as that’s the case, neither should we,” Kirk said Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter.

If Biden were to win the Rust Belt swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, an electoral vote from Nebraska would give him the 270 electoral votes he needs to win reelection, even if Trump wins all the other swing states.

The issue gained national attention when Kirk urged his followers to call Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen’s office to urge the state to adopt a winner-take-all approach this year. Within hours, Pillen did just that.

Trump, in turn, took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to praise Pillen and urge the switch to winner-take-all in Nebraska, saying “it’s what the Founders intended.”

More buzz followed on Wednesday when state Sen. Mike McDonnell announced he was switching political parties from Democrat to Republican. The unique one-chamber Nebraska Legislature is officially nonpartisan, but lawmakers self-identify as Republican, Democrat or independent and tend to vote along party lines. With McDonnell’s switch, Republicans now hold 33 of the legislative body’s 49 seats.

Republican pundits celebrated the move as giving Republicans a filibuster-proof majority and a shot at pushing through a winner-take-all measure. Even Republicans in Nebraska’s federal delegation — U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Rep. Mike Flood — got in on the act, issuing statements welcoming McDonnell and urging the Legislature to pass a winner-take-all measure.

Republican state Sen. Julie Slama answered Pillen’s call by taking a winner-take-all bill currently stalled in committee and attaching it as an amendment to an unrelated bill — a practice not allowed under the Nebraska Constitution.

When the amendment was challenged, Slama called on her colleagues to ignore the law.

“Germanenous means what we want it to mean in the Nebraska Legislature,” she said. “The courts have largely upheld how we chose to regulate ourselves, and if we have the votes, odds are the courts will rule that it is germane.”

She also acknowledged that the window to change Nebraska’s system this year is closing.

“If you want winner-take-all in the state of Nebraska, this is your chance,” she said. “This is the last train out of the station.”

The presiding officer — a fellow Republican — found the amendment not germane, and the vote to overrule that decision overwhelmingly failed.

But the push by the GOP continued Thursday, with Kirk tweeting that another attempt will be made in the coming days to attach a winner-take-all amendment to another unrelated bill. But many state lawmakers seemed dubious. Even Slama responded on X that it’s unlikely.

“It won’t come up for a vote again,” she wrote. “Winner Takes All isn’t moving in 2024.”

Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

54m ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

3h ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

37m ago

Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal
Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal by Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which face class-action lawsuits in multiple provinces for allegedly profiting from third-party ticket reselling.  The...

7m ago

Top Stories

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

54m ago

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

3h ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

37m ago

Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal
Supreme Court won't hear Ticketmaster, Live Nation 'ticket bot' appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal by Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which face class-action lawsuits in multiple provinces for allegedly profiting from third-party ticket reselling.  The...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3h ago

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

20h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

22h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

22h ago

1:53
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan
Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake topples buildings in Taiwan

A massive earthquake bringing down buildings in Taiwan, killing 9 people and injuring hundreds more. Brandon Choghri with a look at the dramatic video, as the strongest tremor in 25 years rocks the island.

More Videos