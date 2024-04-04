Woman wanted for assaulting police horse during weekend pro-Palestinian demonstration

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted for striking a police horse during a pro-Palestinian rally in Cabbagetown last weekend.

Investigators say during a demonstration on March 30 that weaved its way through the downtown core, a woman used a flagpole to strike a Toronto Police Service horse that was helping to provide crowd management support during the protest. The horse did not sustain any injuries.

The woman is described as being between 50 and 60 years of age, five-foot-two with a large build.

This was the same demonstration at which pro-Palestinian demonstrators accused police of using excessive force “without warning,” an allegation firmly rejected by police.

Protest organizers said that police had been following the march for three hours when “suddenly” demonstrators were barricaded by anti-riot forces and mounted officers

A police spokesperson responded by saying the conduct of officers “mirrored” previous demonstrations, with a deployment of officers and mounted units consistent with recent protests.

Three people were arrested and charged during the event, including one woman accused of assaulting an officer, another who allegedly threw horse manure at police, and a man who was charged with stunt driving after driving a truck with people in the bed of the vehicle.

Police said it was while they were seizing the truck that demonstrators became aggressive and assaultive towards officers.