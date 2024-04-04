Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here’s what’s on the menu

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 4, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 12:47 pm.

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with.

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled a number of intriguing and savoury selections that will be featured at the ballpark starting April 8, when the club hosts the Seattle Mariners in their home opener.

Some delicious options coming to the Rogers Centre concessions are loaded mac and cheese topped with brisket and vegan tacos for those opting for a slightly healthier meal.

Keeping with the Canadian theme, the Blue Jays will offer “Snow Fries” sprinkled with parmesan cheese and, of course, traditional “Fry-Yay” classic poutine served in a mini Blue Jays helmet.

Some 2024 food items coming/returning to the Rogers Centre

  • Stuffed Jamaican patty with jerk chicken
  • Fresh burgers
  • Chungchun rice dogs
  • Chungchun half mozzarella dog
  • Chungchun ramen chip dog
  • Chungchun whole mozzarella
  • Hot honey and maple bacon hot dog
  • Cubano hot dog
  • Poutine hot dog
  • Peameal on a bun
  • Apple brisket nachos
  • Peanut butter and jelly churros
  • Kosher chocolate chunk cookies
  • Bacon pepper grilled cheese
Stuffed Jamaican beef patties. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays
Loaded Mac and Cheese. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays.
Peanut butter and jelly churros. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays
Poutine hot dog. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays

Back by popular demand is Loonie Dog Night (every Tuesday) presented by Schneiders at the Rogers Centre. Due to demand, you may be limited to four Loonie Dogs per transaction.

Veggie Dog and Gluten-free dog options are also available.

In addition to the menu reveal, the Blue Jays toured the Rogers Centre and showed off its latest series of $300 million renovations of the 100-level.

The Blue Jays have opened the season with a 3-4 record and enter a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday before making their home debut next week.

WATCH BELOW: Up close look at new ballpark food and drinks available at Blue Jays games this season

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

12m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

16m ago

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

5h ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

12m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

22m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

16m ago

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

17h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

19h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

19h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos