Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here’s what’s on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with.

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled a number of intriguing and savoury selections that will be featured at the ballpark starting April 8, when the club hosts the Seattle Mariners in their home opener.

Some delicious options coming to the Rogers Centre concessions are loaded mac and cheese topped with brisket and vegan tacos for those opting for a slightly healthier meal.

Keeping with the Canadian theme, the Blue Jays will offer “Snow Fries” sprinkled with parmesan cheese and, of course, traditional “Fry-Yay” classic poutine served in a mini Blue Jays helmet.

Some 2024 food items coming/returning to the Rogers Centre

Stuffed Jamaican patty with jerk chicken

Fresh burgers

Chungchun rice dogs

Chungchun half mozzarella dog

Chungchun ramen chip dog

Chungchun whole mozzarella

Hot honey and maple bacon hot dog

Cubano hot dog

Poutine hot dog

Peameal on a bun

Apple brisket nachos

Peanut butter and jelly churros

Kosher chocolate chunk cookies

Bacon pepper grilled cheese

Stuffed Jamaican beef patties. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays

Loaded Mac and Cheese. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays.

Peanut butter and jelly churros. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays

Poutine hot dog. Photo: Toronto Blue Jays

Back by popular demand is Loonie Dog Night (every Tuesday) presented by Schneiders at the Rogers Centre. Due to demand, you may be limited to four Loonie Dogs per transaction.

Veggie Dog and Gluten-free dog options are also available.

In addition to the menu reveal, the Blue Jays toured the Rogers Centre and showed off its latest series of $300 million renovations of the 100-level.

The Blue Jays have opened the season with a 3-4 record and enter a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday before making their home debut next week.

WATCH BELOW: Up close look at new ballpark food and drinks available at Blue Jays games this season