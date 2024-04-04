Small businesses apply for federal loans after Baltimore bridge collapse

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott looks on during a press conference at the Small Business Administration business recovery center, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lea Skene, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 1:56 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal program offering loans to small businesses hurt by the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge has received 500 applications, officials said.

The funds, which could start being distributed within about two weeks, are meant to help keep companies afloat as Baltimore’s vital port remains closed to most maritime traffic, said Isabella Casillas Guzman, who heads the U.S. Small Business Administration. Guzman visited Baltimore on Thursday to meet with business owners, along with local and state leaders.

Businesses involved in transportation and supply chain logistics will likely suffer most in the short term, she said, but the long-term ripple effects will be widespread.

“It’s a full range of impact,” she said following a roundtable discussion at an office in Baltimore that was opened in recent days to assist business owners after the deadly collapse, which has caused logistical problems for shipping along the East Coast. Baltimore’s port handles more cars and farm equipment than any other similar facility in the country.

The assistance program offers low-interest loans of up to $2 million.

The Maryland Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday night authorizing the governor to use the state’s rainy day fund to help unemployed port employees. That sends the bill to the Maryland House, which could approve the bill this week and send it to Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat.

The legislation also would let the governor use state reserves to help some small businesses avoid layoffs and encourage companies that relocate elsewhere to return to Baltimore once the port reopens.

The Norwegian shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen, which has a hub in Baltimore, said it estimates losses between $5 million and $10 million as a result of the port closure. One of its ships is among several currently stuck in Baltimore’s harbor.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit the collapse site Friday.

The Key Bridge fell March 26 after being struck by the cargo ship Dali, which lost power shortly after leaving Baltimore, bound for Sri Lanka. The ship issued a mayday alert with just enough time for police to stop traffic, but not enough to save a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge.

Authorities believe six of the workers plunged to their deaths in the collapse, including two whose bodies were recovered last week. Two others survived. The ship remains stationary, its 21 crew members still aboard.

Crews are working to clear the steel wreckage and recover the remaining bodies, something made even more difficult by bad weather this week. They have opened two temporary channels meant primarily for vessels involved in the cleanup. A third channel for larger vessels is in the works.

A ride on a Coast Guard boat Wednesday afternoon revealed a close-up of the devastation, including massive steel bridge girders twisted like ribbons, crushed metal shipping containers dangling perilously from the ship, and street lights jutting like toothpicks from the water.

Divers are still trying to get a sense of what lies beneath the surface. Sonar is being used to map the wreckage on the Patapsco River bottom in 50 feet (15 meters) of water. A large floating crane nicknamed “Chessy” is helping with the salvage.

Lea Skene, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

2h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

29m ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

2h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

19h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

21h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

20h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos