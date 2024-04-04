Spring storm across much of Eastern Canada, Power outages spread in Quebec

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2024 5:14 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 5:26 am.

More than 220-thousand Hydro Quebec customers are in the dark this morning as a significant spring storm rolls through the region.

According to the utilities web-based outage map, the affected area ranges from near Gatineau to Montreal’s eastern suburbs.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings from much of the region.

The forecasts called for as much as 25 centimetres of often wet snow as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

Special advisories cover areas from southwestern Ontario to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where heavy wet snow can also be expected.

In Nova Scotia’s south, a wind warning is also in effect, with gusts forecasted to top out around 90 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: ADDS dropped word in graf 1, upgrades ranking

Top Stories

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Durham, York Regions

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for York and Durham Regions as the heavy rain changes to snow overnight. Caledon in Halton-Peel is also under the travel advisory. The advisory from...

8h ago

York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike
York U students demanding tuition refunds amid educational worker strike

As the walkout by educational workers at York University is in its fifth week, students affected by the strike are demanding tuition refunds. A petition signed by nearly 5,000 students says the strike,...

9h ago

Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing
Suspect wanted after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga stabbing

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing during an altercation in Mississauga. Police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road around 3 p.m. for reports...

8h ago

Blue Jays' offensive struggles becoming harder to dismiss after another shutout loss
Blue Jays' offensive struggles becoming harder to dismiss after another shutout loss

Twice in a three-game span, the Toronto Blue Jays were outplayed and borderline embarrassed by the Houston Astros.  Monday, it was a no-hitter at the hands of Ronel Blanco, a swingman making his...

15m ago

