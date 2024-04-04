Spring storm across much of Eastern Canada, Power outages spread in Quebec

More than 220-thousand Hydro Quebec customers are in the dark this morning as a significant spring storm rolls through the region.

According to the utilities web-based outage map, the affected area ranges from near Gatineau to Montreal’s eastern suburbs.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings from much of the region.

The forecasts called for as much as 25 centimetres of often wet snow as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

Special advisories cover areas from southwestern Ontario to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where heavy wet snow can also be expected.

In Nova Scotia’s south, a wind warning is also in effect, with gusts forecasted to top out around 90 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

