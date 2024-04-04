Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You’re tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won’t do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing weather as we have known it.

A special weather statement was lifted in Toronto and only some parts of the GTA, though parts of York-Durham and Halton-Peel, including Caledon, remained under a winter weather travel advisory early Thursday morning.

Toronto saw upwards of 40 mm of rain through Wednesday, with strong winds and thunder in spots making for gloomy conditions. While the heavy rain has subsided, a round of flurries and mixed precipitation will dominate Thursday, with wet snow possible for the evening commute into the late night.

A high of 3 C is forecasted today, though it will feel more like -2 C in the city. That’s the bad news.

The good news is this should be it in terms of winter-like weather in Toronto and the GTA, as a warm-up is on the way for the weekend. It will rise to a modest 5 C on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, but on Saturday and Sunday, it’s forecasted to reach 10 C and 11 C with more sunshine in Toronto.

Though subject to change, Toronto’s long-term forecast is even more promising. The daytime high could hit 11 C for Monday’s highly-anticipated solar eclipse, with 16 C and sunny skies possible by Tuesday.

