US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets foreign business leaders in China ahead of trade talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen smiles at the Business Leaders Roundtable meeting at Baiyun International Conference Center (BICC) in southern China's Guangdong province, Friday, April 5, 2024. Yellen has arrived in China for five days of meetings in a country that's determined to avoid open conflict with the United States. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 10:30 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 10:42 pm.

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicked off a trip to China on Friday with a morning meeting to hear the concerns of American, European and Japanese business representatives in the world’s second-largest economy, ahead of what will likely be tough talks on trade and other issues with senior Chinese government officials.

Yellen, the first Cabinet-level official to visit China since President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping last November, shook hands with the heads of the American and European chambers of commerce in China after arriving for the meeting in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.

She has telegraphed that she will press concerns during her five-day China trip about what the U.S. considers unfair Chinese trade practices, a concern shared by many European countries.

Eswar Prasad, a trade professor at Cornell University, expects Yellen to push Beijing to bolster domestic consumption and ensure fair competition in new technology sectors, especially green energy and electric vehicles, along with adequate market access for U.S. companies.

“Concerns about China attempting to export its overcapacity and simultaneously making a big push into these sectors will be top of mind for the U.S. delegation,” he said.

China has pushed back against the overcapacity concerns expressed by both the U.S. and Europe.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that the growth in Chinese EV and solar exports is conducive to green development globally and the result of the international division of labor and market demand.

He accused the U.S. of interfering with free trade by restricting technology exports to China.

“As for who is doing non-market manipulation, the fact is for everyone to see,” he said. “The U.S. has not stopped taking measures to contain China’s trade and technology. This is not ‘de-risking,’ rather, it is creating risks.”

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

8h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

3h ago

1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash
1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton...

7m ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

3h ago

