Venice day-trippers will face steep fines if they fail to pay an access fee under a pilot program

Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Venice, talks during a press conference in Rome, Thursday, April 4, 2024. Day-trippers to the lagoon city who fail to pay 5 euros ($5.43) to enter the lagoon city's historic center during a limited-date pilot program launching later this month will face fines starting at five times the entrance fee, the city's mayor said Thursday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 1:13 pm.

MILAN (AP) — Day-trippers to the fabled canal city of Venice who fail to pay 5 euros ($5.43) to enter the lagoon city’s historic center during a time-limited pilot program launching later this month will face fines starting at 10 times the entrance fee, officials said Thursday.

Venice announced last year it would launch the long-discussed day-tripper fee after the city escaped being placed on the U.N. agency’s list of endangered heritage sites, due largely to the impact of overtourism. Officials have avoided calling it a tax, opting for softer words like contribution, and have downplayed the possibility of waits to enter the city, emphasizing there will be no turnstiles or physical barriers.

But during a press briefing, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro suggested lines could form at the official entry points, and used the word tax to describe the fee.

Brugnaro said personnel have been trained to verify that tourists who are not staying in Venice have either a QR code confirming payment of the fee or an exemption voucher. Exemptions will be issued for a variety of reasons, including to access the city for work, school or medical care, as well as to people born in Venice, and residents of the Veneto region.

Venice has long suffered under the pressure of overtourism, but officials say pre-pandemic estimates ranging from 25 million to 30 million visitors a year —including day-trippers — are not reliable and that the pilot project also aims to come up with more exact figures to help better manage the phenomenon. By contrast, registered visitors spending the night last year numbered 4.6 million, according to city figures, down 16% from pre-pandemic highs.

Visitors arriving at the main train and bus stations will first be met by stewards who will remind tourists of the new requirement and help anyone who hasn’t yet downloaded the QR code. Payment points will be set up for anyone without a smartphone.

Brugnaro said that anyone found beyond designated control points without the required documentation will be subject to fines. These will range from 50 to 300 euros (from around $55 to $326, depending on exchange rates), plus the maximum entrance fee allowed by law, set at 10 euros (nearly $11).

“There is no tax without controls,’’ Brugnaro told foreign reporters in Rome.

Visitors will be subject to random, not systematic, checks, he said.

“If someone turns himself into Batman and tries to enter, and enters all the same, he will not win a medal from me, but we will simply thank him for his rudeness,’’ the mayor said.

Officials have emphasized that the program aims to reduce crowds on peak days, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for residents. The fee is not required for anyone staying in Venice, including the mainland districts of Marghera and Mestre.

Venice’s islands, including glass-making Murano, are also outside the pilot program, which is being tested on 29 days, starting with an Italian national holiday on April 25 through mid-July, including most weekends, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No maximum number of visitors has been set in this phase.

Venice is launching an advertising campaign to inform visitors of the new obligation, featuring Brugnaro speaking a variety of languages aided by artificial intelligence. Visitors can register at the website, www.cda.ve.it, which is operating in five languages.

The pandemic delayed Venice’s plans to launch the day-tripper tax, which has become a keystone of the city’s attempts to deal with overtourism. UNESCO cited the plan when it decided not to include the city on the list of endangered world heritage sites last September, a tarnish that it similarly avoided two years earlier with the cruise ship ban through St. Mark’s Basin and the Giudecca Canal. Cruise ships brought 1.6 million people to Venice in 2019.

Brugnaro said many cities around the globe have contacted him for details of the plan, but that they asked not to be identified.

Activists sounded a warning last summer when the number of tourist beds officially overtook the number of residents, which has dwindled to under 50,000 in a trend dating back decades. They said the imbalance drains the city of services, clogging its tight alleyways and water buses with suitcase-toting tourists and pushing residents to the mainland with its conveniences.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

15m ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

29m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

25m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

19m ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

15m ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

29m ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

25m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

17h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

19h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

19h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos