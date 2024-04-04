Voodoo doll, whoopie cushion, denture powder among bizarre trash plucked from New Jersey beaches

A tampon applicator sits on the sand in Brick N.J. on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the day that the Clean Ocean Action Environmental Group released a report showing that volunteers picked up and disposed of 176,206 items of trash along New Jersey's 127-mile coastline last year. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted April 4, 2024 1:50 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 1:57 pm.

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Jersey Shore beach season is almost here, and if last year is any indication, it will soon be time to pack the voodoo dolls, whoopie cushions, zip ties and denture powder.

Those were just a few of the bizarre items plucked from the sands of New Jersey’s beaches last year by volunteers with the Clean Ocean Action environmental group, according to a report the group released Thursday.

Nearly 3,700 volunteers picked up and disposed of 176,206 items along the state’s 127-mile (204 kilometer) coastline. Many were mundane and sadly common, like bottle caps, cigarettes and plastic pieces.

Then there are the oddities: a 50-pound bag of rice; a Baby Yoda doll; a severed Barbie head. And then there was the food fryer. Who even BRINGS a food fryer to the beach, much less leaves it behind?

Also left seaside were boxer shorts; a bra; a bikini; fake eyelashes; fishnet stockings and a jockstrap; along with a pregnancy test, result unknown.

Cindy Zipf is executive director of Clean Ocean Action, which has carried out beach sweeps at the beginning and end of beach season since 1985. They’ve collected nearly 8.5 million items of trash, recycling what can be reprocessed. She called the report a “guilt list of our region’s worst littering ways.”

“It’s hard to fathom,” she said. “From the quirky to the funny to really just plain gross, you just can’t make this stuff up.”

Nearly 80% of the total haul was plastic in some form. Bottle caps and lids accounted for over 13% of the total haul, followed by food and candy wrappers or bags, miscellaneous plastic pieces, cigarette butts and more than 10,000 plastic straws or beverage stirrers.

But others could only be described as head-scratching, particularly considering that they were left behind on a public beach.

Take, for instance, the ample supply of auto parts. These included an automobile gas tank, four car batteries, a bumper, an air compressor and 24 tires.

At least some beachgoers were well-groomed as they littered. Volunteers found an electric razor; a container of body hair remover (because there was nowhere to plug in the razor?); denture cleansing powder; scissors; and a full-length mirror.

There was a dustpan, a Philadelphia Eagles banner, two crock pots with lids, and a small refrigerator.

And of course, there was leftover food: six pineapples and a coconut, a fortune cookie, a can of tuna, and a box of Valentine’s candy.

That last one just proves that Jersey Shore beach sweeps are like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

1h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

25m ago

Top Stories

A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener
A final look at Rogers Centre renovations ahead of Blue Jays home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays have shown off their latest round of highly anticipated Phase 2 renovations at the Rogers Centre. The foul territory area looks different this season with the changes to the...

1h ago

Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu
Blue Jays unveil new food items at Rogers Centre. Here's what's on the menu

From desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to Crush-brand floats and maple bacon hot dogs, fans congregating inside the Rogers Centre this summer will have many new food items to experiment with. The Toronto...

1h ago

Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford delays start of electric vehicle production at Oakville plant until 2027

Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years, potentially affecting thousands of jobs. The U.S. automaker had planned to start production...

1h ago

Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York
Female suspect wanted after someone stabbed in North York

Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in Willowdale. Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

19h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

21h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

20h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.
2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos