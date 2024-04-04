WCK urges Canada, others to back call for independent probe of deadly airstrike

OTTAWA — World Central Kitchen is asking Canada to back its demand for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers.

Canadian army veteran Jacob Flickinger was among those killed Monday, along with a Palestinian driver and citizens of Australia, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The group was in a clearly marked World Central Kitchen convoy that had just delivered 100 tonnes of food in Gaza when the airstrikes hit.

Spanish celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés has rejected Israel’s assertion that it was an accidental attack.

Andrés says the charity had clear communication with Israel about when and where the aid workers would be moving.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel must explain what happened, but has not yet called for an independent investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press