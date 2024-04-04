WCK urges Canada, others to back call for independent probe of deadly airstrike

World Central Kitchen is asking Canada to back its demand for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers earlier this week. Canadian army veteran Jacob Flickinger, shown in a handout photo, was among those killed along with a Palestinian driver and citizens of Australia, Poland, and the United Kingdom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - World Central Kitchen **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 4, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated April 4, 2024 11:12 am.

OTTAWA — World Central Kitchen is asking Canada to back its demand for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers. 

Canadian army veteran Jacob Flickinger was among those killed Monday, along with a Palestinian driver and citizens of Australia, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The group was in a clearly marked World Central Kitchen convoy that had just delivered 100 tonnes of food in Gaza when the airstrikes hit.

Spanish celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés has rejected Israel’s assertion that it was an accidental attack.

Andrés says the charity had clear communication with Israel about when and where the aid workers would be moving.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel must explain what happened, but has not yet called for an independent investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

3h ago

3 NDP MPs opt against seeking re-election
3 NDP MPs opt against seeking re-election

NDP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election. The federal New Democrats delivered the news in a joint announcement,...

updated

4m ago

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

4h ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

0m ago

Top Stories

Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Measles case confirmed in Durham, person last travelled through Toronto Pearson airport

Another measles case has been detected, this time in Durham Region, with the public health unit confirming the adult last travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport. Durham Region Public...

3h ago

3 NDP MPs opt against seeking re-election
3 NDP MPs opt against seeking re-election

NDP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election. The federal New Democrats delivered the news in a joint announcement,...

updated

4m ago

Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend
Wet snow possible in Toronto on Thursday ahead of double-digit warm-up, sunshine this weekend

You're tired of winter weather, we get it, and while Thursday won't do you any favours with mixed precipitation and wet snow likely in Toronto, it appears that will be the end of the turbulent and ever-changing...

4h ago

Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
Cultural LTC admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.

16h ago

0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.

18h ago

2:35
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port
Hundreds of stolen GTA cars found at Montreal port

Nearly 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Montreal. Around 75 per cent were from Ontario. Gareth Madoc-Jones with how authorities stopped the cars from being smuggled out of the country.

17h ago

1:54
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged
Premier Ford: Leave legal drinking age unchanged

Premier Doug Ford is rejecting his top doctor's recommendations to hike the legal drinking age to 21 and decriminalize possession of unregulated drugs.

22h ago

2:18
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone
Delays in getting your funds from winning bets on OLG.ca? You’re not alone

Users of OLG’s online platform say there have been delays in getting the money they won. One man has been waiting more than two months to access his funds. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos