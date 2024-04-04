Weekend need-to-know: GO Train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO Train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out.

Here’s what’s going on this weekend:

TO Food & Drink Festival

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is playing host to the T.O. Food & Drink Festival kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday. There will be three days of incredible food, drinks, culinary demos, shopping and music.

If you get an early bird ticket, $18 will get you access to showcases and sampling opportunities of over 150 food and drinks brands and access to the city’s best chefs and experts cooking live.

The festival runs until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets and more information are available here.

Film Festivals across Toronto

Multiple film festivals are happening across the city with several different genres sure to appeal to film buffs.

The Toronto International Spring of Horror and Fantasy Film Festival is back at Revue Cinema for one day on April 6. Showings of both local and international films will kick off at 1:10 p.m. Tickets are available for the whole day or individual showings.

The second annual Toronto Ukrainine Film Festival will run until Sunday and will feature captivating films and documentaries, including a new screening of family-friendly animated shorts at The Royal Cinema. Information on tickets and showtimes can be found here.

And finally, those who love animation can check out TAAFI, the Toronto Animation Film Festival. A collection of short films from Canada and around the world will be featured alongside the premier of the pilot episode of Ramshackle and the Toronto premiere of Mars Express, a new animated sci-fi mystery thriller. A full list of the films playing at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Theatre along with tickets are available here.

Eid Bazaar 2024

The Eid Bazaar in Mississauga aims to bring together a vibrant community of people from across the GTA. There will be an array of activities and shopping opportunities for traditional clothing and accessories along with mouthwatering food and delightful entertainment.

The Bazaar will also feature free Henna, face painting, a magic show and Eidi gifts for every child.

It’s happening at the Red Rose Convention Centre starting 3 p.m. on April 5 and runs until April 7 at 9 p.m. Full details are available here.

TTC/GO closures

TTC service updates

On Sunday, April 7, subway service on Line 2 between St George and Woodbine Stations will start by 9:30 a.m. due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

GO Transit

Trains won’t be running on a portion of the Lakeshore East line and the Stouffville line for Ontario Line track work.

For those using the Lakeshore East line, train service will be temporarily suspended between Danforth GO Station and Union Station. For those taking the Stouffville train, service will be temporarily suspended between Kennedy GO Station and Union Station. Details on alternative travel routes can be found here.

Regular train service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines is expected to resume for the morning commute on Monday, April 8.

Weekend temporary road closures

There are no Gardiner Expressway lane closures this weekend.

Ongoing city closures