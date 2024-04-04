Man charged for luring girl, 14, through Facebook Messenger

A man is facing charges that include possessing child pornography after he allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl through Facebook Messenger and asked for explicit photos, Durham Regional Police said.

Officers made an arrest on Wednesday following an investigation by the police force’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

It’s alleged that the accused contacted the female minor through Facebook Messenger, and an analysis of the man’s phone confirmed that between February and March of 2024, he requested sexually explicit photos and inappropriate physical contact from the girl.

Durham Regional Police said further investigation revealed the possibility of other victims.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Jordan Hill of Whitby. He’s facing several charges, including luring a child under 16 to possess child pornography, luring a child under 16 for sexual interference and possessing child pornography, among other similar offences.

Hill was held on bail.

A police spokesperson said anyone victimized by the accused or has information about this or similar incidents is asked to come forward.