Airplane passenger fined in Sydney for urinating in a cup

FILE - Two Air New Zealand passenger jets taxi past each other at Sydney Airport on July 13, 2003. A passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay on deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport. Officials said on Friday, April 5, 2024, in incident after a 3-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland occurred in December last year and a Sydney court fined the 53-year-old man 600 Australian dollars for offensive behavior in February. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) AP2003

By The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 6:26 am.

SYDNEY (AP) — A passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport.

The incident, after a 3-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland, occurred last December and a Sydney court fined the 53-year-old man 600 Australian dollars ($395) for offensive behavior in February, officials said Friday.

The incident only came to public attention on Friday, when New Zealand news website Stuff reported that a passenger in the same row, identified only as Hollv, said she had reported the behavior to the air crew.

She said she and her 15-year-old daughter were sitting in the aisle and middle seats when the man in the window seat, whose name has not been released, was urinating in a cup.

Holly said the plane had been on the tarmac for about 20 minutes, waiting for a terminal gate to be allocated, when she heard the unmistakable sound of the passenger urinating in a cup, Stuff reported.

She said the man was “obviously quite drunk” and spilled urine on a flight attendant as he left the plane, it reported.

But the mishap with the attendant wasn’t his crime. Australian Federal Police said in a statement that officers removed him from the plane because he had “urinated into a cup while in his seat.”

Air New Zealand said it does not comment on individual incidents. It said it bans between five and 10 customers each month for disruptive behavior, including intoxication.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Northbound Hwy. 404 closed after icy roads lead to multi-vehicle crash in Aurora
Northbound Hwy. 404 closed after icy roads lead to multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

All northbound lanes at Highway 404 are shut down due to a multi-vehicle collision in Aurora, greatly affecting traffic in the area during Friday's morning commute. The northbound closure of Hwy. 404...

updated

25m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

15h ago

'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks

With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

8m ago

Top Stories

Northbound Hwy. 404 closed after icy roads lead to multi-vehicle crash in Aurora
Northbound Hwy. 404 closed after icy roads lead to multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

All northbound lanes at Highway 404 are shut down due to a multi-vehicle collision in Aurora, greatly affecting traffic in the area during Friday's morning commute. The northbound closure of Hwy. 404...

updated

25m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

15h ago

'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks

With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

13h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

19h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

19h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos