Austria likely to be largely ice-free within 45 years as glaciers recede quickly, experts say

FILE - The Sulzenauferner Glacier is visible near Innsbruck, Austria, on Sept. 25, 2023. Austrian glaciers receded last year at a rapid pace, and the Alpine country is likely to be largely ice-free in 40 to 45 years as the process continues, experts said Friday April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 9:43 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 9:56 am.

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian glaciers receded last year at a rapid pace and the Alpine country is likely to be largely ice-free in 40 to 45 years as the process continues, experts said Friday.

The Austrian Alpine Club said that, of the 93 glaciers its volunteers measured and observed, all but one receded in 2022-2023.

The 79 glaciers measured both last year and the previous year were an average 23.9 meters (78 feet) shorter than a year earlier, it said in an annual report. That was the third-highest figure of shrinkage in both the club’s 133 years of measurements and in the past seven years. The retreat of 14 other glaciers was observed less precisely, for example by comparing photos.

The biggest retreat was that of Austria’s biggest glacier — the Pasterze, in the Glockner mountain group in the southern province of Carinthia — which shrank by 203.5 meters (668 feet), a record for that glacier.

Gerhard Lieb, the co-leader of the club’s glacier measurement service, said Austria’s glaciers can no longer be saved and their disappearance in the coming decades is “unstoppable.”

The process of forming snow reserves at the upper ends of glaciers so that they can stabilize takes decades, “and the time is up,” he added. “That means nothing can be done anymore.”

“There might be some remnants in shadowed locations — maybe at the Glockner glacier on the north-east side, some areas in the Oetztal valley,” said the service’s other co-leader, Andreas Kellerer-Pirklbauer. “But de facto, in 40 to 45 years all of Austria will be pretty much ice-free.”

The experts, both of whom work at the University of Graz’s geography institute, said that the continued existence of Austria’s glaciers is down entirely to ice reserves from the past.

Kellerer-Pirklbauer said that “a late but very long and warm melting period in 2023” was the main culprit in the latest numbers.

Last year’s average figure for glacier retreat fell short of the record set in 2021-2022 of 28.7 meters (94.2 feet). But no glacier receded by more than 100 meters that year, and two did in the latest report: Alongside the Pasterze, Tyrol province’s Rettenbachferner glacier was 127 meters (416.7 feet) shorter. Only one glacier, the Baerenkopfkees in the Glockner group, was unchanged in length last year.

Glaciers are masses of ice that form as snow and ice compact over centuries and then flow slowly over land. Their melting is one of the most notable indications of human-caused climate change, with glaciers around the world rapidly retreating.

Experts in neighboring Switzerland said in September that that country saw 4% of its total glacier volume disappear in 2023, the second-biggest decline in a single year on top of a 6% drop in 2022.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

14m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a vacation...

21m ago

Man killed in daylight shooting in Brampton
Man killed in daylight shooting in Brampton

A man is dead, and police are searching for suspects, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane near Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive...

1h ago

Top Stories

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

14m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a vacation...

21m ago

Man killed in daylight shooting in Brampton
Man killed in daylight shooting in Brampton

A man is dead, and police are searching for suspects, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane near Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

15h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

16h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

22h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

22h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
More Videos