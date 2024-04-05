Biden urges Egypt, Qatar leaders to press Hamas to come to agreement for Israeli hostages in Gaza

President Joe Biden speaks with the media before boarding Marine One for departure from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Washington. Biden is headed to Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 4:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, calling on them to press Hamas for hostage deal with Israel, according to a senior administration official, one day after Biden called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to redouble efforts to reach a cease-fire in the six-month-old war in Gaza.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private letters, said Biden’s national security adviser will meet Monday with family members of some of the estimated 100 hostages who are believed to still be in Gaza.

The letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, come as Biden has deployed CIA Director Bill Burns to Cairo for talks this weekend about the hostage crisis.

White House officials say negotiating a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas to facilitate the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel is the only way to put a temporary cease-fire into effect and boost the flow of badly humanitarian aid into the territory.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said earlier Friday that Biden underscored the need to get a hostage deal done during a Thursday conversation with Netanyahu that largely focused on Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen.

“We are coming up on six months — six months that these people have been held hostage. And what we have to consider is just the abhorrent conditions” the hostages are being held in, Kirby said. “They need to be home with their families.”

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

1h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

1h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

21h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

More Videos