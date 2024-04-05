Man killed in daylight shooting in Brampton

Peel police
Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 5, 2024 9:24 am.

A man is dead, and police are searching for suspects, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane near Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive just after 8:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

One man was located with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the area. There is no description at this time.

A heavy police presence is expected.

