Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four. South Carolina awaits

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around UConn forward Ice Brady (25) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 11:48 pm.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 12:13 am.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four on Friday night.

Next up for the Hawkeyes (34-4) is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s national semifinals. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first championship, falling to LSU in the title game. Now Clark is one win away from bringing her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career.

“It’s gonna take one through five. They’re so skilled. They played a great game today,” Clark said of South Carolina. “At this point anybody can take it. You’ve got to go prep, you’ve got one day to take of yourself, so we’ll be ready.”

After a rough opening 30 minutes because of a swarming UConn defense, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer finally got going in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 51-all, Clark scored seven points in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the period to give Iowa a small cushion. UConn (33-6) got within 60-57 before the Hawkeyes scored six straight to take a 66-57 advantage.

Iowa led 70-66 before Nika Muhl hit a 3-pointer after a steal with 39.3 seconds left to get the Huskies within one.

Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke turned it over with 10 seconds left. UConn had a chance to take the lead, but Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen with 4.6 seconds left.

Clark made one free throw but missed the second. Teammate Sydney Affolter got the rebound and UConn tied her up, forcing a jump ball. The possession arrow kept the ball with the Hawkeyes, who sealed the win by throwing the ball in the air to run out the final seconds.

Stuelke scored 23 points to lead Iowa. Clark finished with nine rebounds and seven assists.

“I thought we started off the fourth quarter really good,” Clark said. “Came up with some big baskets. Hannah came up with some baskets. Kate (Martin) was tremendous. Just resilient.”

Bueckers and Edwards each scored 17 points for the Huskies, who were back in the Final Four after a one-year hiatus that ended their run of 14 straight seasons in the national semifinals. This might have been the best coaching job by Geno Auriemma. UConn had hopes of winning the 12th title in school history coming into the season, but those were quickly dashed by a series of injuries that sidelined nearly half of its roster.

But Bueckers, the national player of the year as a freshman in 2021 who returned to that form after missing an entire season and part of another with injuries, carried the Huskies back into title contention.

UConn got going early behind Bueckers and stellar defense by Nika Muhl and her teammates, who swarmed Clark every time she touched the ball. The Huskies led by 12 points in the second quarter.

Iowa trailed by six at the half before getting going in the third quarter behind their star. She made her first 3-pointer of the game 2 minutes into the period, and then her four-point play got Iowa within one. The Hawkeyes then took their first lead later in the period right before Martin got hit in the face by Edwards, resulting in a bloody nose. She ran off the court, leaving a trail of blood behind her.

Martin was back on the Iowa bench before they had finished cleaning the court. She then hit three big baskets down the stretch.

“Couldn’t be happier with our performance tonight in the second half,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “First half was a little rough for us. We really kept believing.”

Clark had a tough first half, scoring six points while missing all six of her 3-point attempts. She barely got any open shots and at times looked frustrated. Iowa’s coaches kept shouting words of encouragement to their generational player.

Even though she wasn’t scoring, Clark kept the Hawkeyes in the game with six rebounds and four assists as the Hawkeyes trailed 32-26 at the break.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press













Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

9h ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose
Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose

Despite not playing a game on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals both lost, becoming the third Canadian team to do so. They...

2h ago

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

9h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

6h ago

