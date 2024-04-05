Canada’s last evacuation flight from Haiti to leave Sunday, as demand for help drops

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly responds to questions about the situation in Haiti during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 25, 2024.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly responds to questions about the situation in Haiti during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 4:51 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 5:22 pm.

Canada is wrapping up its Haiti evacuation efforts, with a final flight set to depart from the Caribbean country on Sunday.

Global Affairs Canada says it has helped more than 250 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their close relatives leave the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says her department has been “closely monitoring” demand for help leaving the country, and decided no more flights will be needed.

The country is facing brazen gang violence and a shortage of food and medicines, and Joly says anyone who wants to leave must immediately contact Global Affairs Canada.

Joly announced earlier this week that Canada would use helicopters to get Canadians from the capital of Port-au-Prince to an undisclosed location, then bring them to Montreal using at least one chartered flight.

Before then, Canada was airlifting citizens by helicopter to the Dominican Republic, but it was only allowing citizens with Canadian passports to enter, leaving out permanent residents.

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

3h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

46m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

3h ago

