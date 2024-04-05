Ex-Hydro-Québec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A former employee of Quebec’s hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China has pleaded not guilty to additional charges.

Yuesheng Wang was arraigned today on charges of committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity and informing China of his intentions.

In November 2022 Wang became the first person accused of economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act when he was charged with four counts including fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

Federal prosecutor Marc Cigana says the new charges were added after a review of evidence and facts already gathered in the case.

Wang, who is out on bail, entered the not guilty pleas at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.

He has said he intends to fight to clear his name.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press