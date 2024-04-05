Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for March, by province
Posted April 5, 2024 9:08 am.
Last Updated April 5, 2024 9:12 am.
OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.1 per cent in March. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.1 per cent (10.2)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.4 per cent (7.0)
_ Nova Scotia 6.2 per cent (6.0)
_ New Brunswick 7.8 per cent (6.9)
_ Quebec 5.0 per cent (4.7)
_ Ontario 6.7 per cent (6.5)
_ Manitoba 5.0 per cent (4.5)
_ Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (5.0)
_ Alberta 6.3 per cent (6.2)
_ British Columbia 5.5 per cent (5.2)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.
The Canadian Press