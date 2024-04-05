Man found guilty but mentally ill in Indiana officer’s killing gets time served in officer’s death

By The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 1:23 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 1:26 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man found guilty but mentally ill in the killing an Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his then-girlfriend but to time served for killing the officer.

Elliahs Dorsey, 31, of Indianapolis, was found guilty but mentally ill of reckless homicide in February of killing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath in 2020 as she responded to a domestic violence call.

A jury also found him guilty but mentally ill of criminal recklessness regarding the three other officers who responded to that call, and guilty but mentally ill in the attempted murder and confinement of his then-girlfriend, Aisha Brown.

A Marion County judge sentenced Dorsey on Thursday to just over five years for killing Leath but gave him credit for good behavior and counted the years already spent in jail since his arrest as time served, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The judge sentenced Dorsey to 40 years, with 15 years suspended, for shooting Brown as she ran from an apartment on the city’s east side. He will serve 25 years in the state Department of Correction and be required to spend 15 years on probation with specific mental health treatment requirements following his release.

In January, the judge granted the state’s motio n to dismiss death penalty charges after doctors found Dorsey to be mentally ill.

Chief Chris Bailey of the IMPD said in a statement he is “deeply disappointed” by Dorsey’s sentencing, saying it “fails to deliver the justice that Officer Leath, her son, and her family deserve.” He added that Dorsey also tried to kill other officers and Brown.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said that as a former federal prosecutor he respects the justice system.

“However, as the Mayor of the City of Indianapolis, as the chief elected official to whom IMPD directly reports, as a father, and as a member of this community, I am shocked and terribly disappointed in the decision of the court today,” he said in a statement.

Leath, 24, and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call in April 2020 involving Dorsey when Leath was shot twice in the head through the door of an Indianapolis apartment, police said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

31m ago

Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill
Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

1m ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

31m ago

Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill
Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

1m ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

18h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

19h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

More Videos