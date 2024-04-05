Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces book detailing her rapid rise in Democratic politics

FILE - Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Election Night, Nov. 8, 2022 in Detroit. Midway through her second-term as Michigan's governor and amid a rapid rise within the Democratic party, Gov. Whitmer is poised to release a book this summer detailing her life and journey through politics. Schedule for release on July 9, “True Gretch” promises insights into Whitmer’s six-year tenure as Michigan’s governor. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, file) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 12:06 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 1:26 am.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will detail her rapid ascent in Democratic politics in a book out this summer, a move that will undoubtedly spark fresh speculation about her potential presidential ambitions.

“True Gretch” is scheduled for release July 9 and a book announcement provided to The Associated Press promises insights into Whitmer’s five-year tenure as Michigan’s governor. It will include a behind-the-scenes look at how she navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, became the target of a kidnapping plot and continually clashed with former President Donald Trump.

The book also will highlight her role in the 2022 midterm election, when Michigan voters enshrined abortion rights in the state’s constitution through a ballot initiative. Democrats that year also won full control of Michigan’s state government for the first time in four decades.

Whitmer, a co-chair in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, has emerged as one of the Democratic party’s top stars and is often named as a potential contender for the party’s presidential nomination in 2028.

“In this moment, our world is thirsty for compassion, empathy, big ideas, and the grit to get sh— done,” Whitmer said in the statement announcing her book. “I hope this book will help you find the good and use it to make a difference. I’ll be doing the same alongside you.”

An attorney turned state lawmaker, Whitmer was first elected governor in 2018 after running a campaign centered on a pledge to “fix the damn roads.”

Shortly into her first term, when the pandemic began, she implemented some of the nation’s most restrictive stay-at-home orders, which made her the ongoing target of right-wing vitriol. Thousands of people came to the state Capitol with guns in 2020 as Trump egged them on, tweeting “Liberate Michigan.” Whitmer became known as “that woman from Michigan,” a play on words Trump used to attack her in 2020.

Her bouts with Trump, which have continued with him calling Whitmer “radical” and a “terrible governor” this week during a Michigan visit, helped grow her national profile. She delivered the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union in 2020 and was considered as a potential vice president pick for Biden later that year.

Whitmer won reelection in 2022 by more than 10%. Her party also flipped the state House and Senate, which has allowed them to roll back decades of Republican policies and rapidly implement a Democratic agenda over the past 15 months.

Whitmer’s motto in politics, she writes in the book, is to “get sh— done.”

The book’s release unquestionably will fuel speculation Whitmer is angling for a higher office when her term-limited time as Michigan’s governor concludes at the end of 2026, although she previously has told the AP that she has “no interest in going to D.C.”

Both Simon & Schuster and the governor’s office declined to comment on the financial compensation she received for the book. A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster added “it is our policy not to comment on the financials of a book deal.”

Whitmer in December signed new financial disclosure laws that will require state officials, including the governor, to annually submit reports showing sources of income, properties owned and other assets valued over $1,000 and liabilities valued at more than $10,000. This year, disclosures are due April 15 and will cover the preceding calendar year.

“State government must be open, transparent, and accountable to the people it serves,” Whitmer said in a statement at the time of the signing.

Whitmer will donate the net proceeds from the publishing of her book throughout the entirety of her term as governor to the Capital Region Community Foundation, a nonprofit that leads philanthropic solutions to help improve communities in mid-Michigan, according to the release.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

9h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

5h ago

1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash
1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton...

1h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

5h ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

9h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

5h ago

1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash
1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton...

1h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

12h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

13h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.
More Videos