Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,264.38, up 212.59 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 42 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $80.63 on 16.4 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up one cent, or 2.56 per cent, to 40 cents on 8.1 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.79, or 1.65 per cent, to $110.32 on 7.8 million shares. 

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up 17 cents, or 4.61 per cent, to $3.86 on 7.7 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 74 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $53.00 on 6.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 60 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $51.93 on 6.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 2.57 per cent, to $25.98; and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $48.69. The proposed US$3.4-billion Cedar LNG facility is looking more likely to become a reality in the wake of recent positive statements by the project partners. RBC Capital Markets said Friday it expects Pembina Pipeline Corp. and its partner, the Haisla Nation of B.C., to green light the project with a final investment decision soon. Pembina announced Thursday that it has signed a long-term natural gas supply agreement for the facility with ARC Resources Ltd., a Calgary-headquartered company that has natural gas drilling operations in the Montney region of northeast B.C. and northwest Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

3h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

47m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

3h ago

