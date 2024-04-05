Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,264.38, up 212.59 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 42 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $80.63 on 16.4 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up one cent, or 2.56 per cent, to 40 cents on 8.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.79, or 1.65 per cent, to $110.32 on 7.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up 17 cents, or 4.61 per cent, to $3.86 on 7.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 74 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $53.00 on 6.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 60 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $51.93 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 2.57 per cent, to $25.98; and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $48.69. The proposed US$3.4-billion Cedar LNG facility is looking more likely to become a reality in the wake of recent positive statements by the project partners. RBC Capital Markets said Friday it expects Pembina Pipeline Corp. and its partner, the Haisla Nation of B.C., to green light the project with a final investment decision soon. Pembina announced Thursday that it has signed a long-term natural gas supply agreement for the facility with ARC Resources Ltd., a Calgary-headquartered company that has natural gas drilling operations in the Montney region of northeast B.C. and northwest Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5,2024.

The Canadian Press