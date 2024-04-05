Ontario and Quebec’s major utility companies are still working to have power restored

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 4:02 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 4:12 am.

A little more than 55,000 Hydro-Québec customers are still in the dark this morning as work crews continue their efforts to restore power following a major spring storm.

A notice from the utility says that they have approximately 600-plus teams, or about 1,200 workers, in the field.

Hydro One workers in Ontario are chipping away at the remaining outages the company’s customers are facing.

There are still just under 9,000 homes and businesses without any electricity.

The spring storm that caused the chaos has shifted into northeastern New Brunswick, which is now dealing with heavy, wet snow and icy conditions.

However, NB Power officials list only 1928 customer outages, most of which are in the Northumberland Miramichi region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

12h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

8h ago

1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash
One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton...

4h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

8h ago

