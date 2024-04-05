Police ‘deeply concerned’ for infant allegedly taken by mother in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — RCMP say they’re “deeply concerned” for the safety of an infant allegedly taken by his mother from a home in Langley, B.C.

Police set off an Amber Alert late Thursday after three-month-old Tyler Durocher was allegedly abducted from a home by his mother, 35-year-old Brianne Ford.

Cpl. Zynal Sharoom says Ford is believed to have left the home with the baby on foot, but officers couldn’t find them even though they were “immediately mobilized” following the reported abduction.

Sharoom says police are hoping tips from the public can help locate the boy and Ford, and they are urging anyone with information to contact police.

He says Ford was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, she has one side of her head shaved and her brown hair has purple highlights.

Sharoom says the boy’s father is co-operating with investigators, but police don’t know the exact circumstances under which the boy was taken and couldn’t speak to the parents’ custody arrangements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024

The Canadian Press