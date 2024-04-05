President Joe Biden will unveil his new plan to give student loan relief to many new borrowers

President Joe Biden speaks about lowering health care costs in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Seung Min Kim (), The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 11:49 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 11:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce his latest effort to broaden student loan relief next week for new categories of borrowers, according to three people familiar with the plans, nearly a year after the Supreme Court foiled his administration’s first attempt to cancel debt for millions who attended college.

Biden will detail the plan Monday in Madison, Wis., where the flagship campus of the University of Wisconsin is located. The actual federal regulations — outlining who would qualify to get their student loan debt reduced or eliminated — are not expected to be released then, said the people, who were granted anonymity to detail a proposal not yet made public.

Much of the specifics that Biden will discuss Monday have long been telegraphed through a negotiated rulemaking process at the Department of Education, which has worked for months to hash out the new categories of borrowers. The president announced immediately after the Supreme Court decision that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona would undertake the process because he would have the power, under the Higher Education Act, to waive or compromise student loan debt in specific cases.

Still, the effort seeks to make good on Biden’s promise after the Supreme Court struck down his initial plan in June, a $400 billion proposal to cancel or reduce federal student loan debt that a majority of justices insisted needed congressional approval. Biden called that decision a “mistake” and “wrong.”

And the fresh announcement on student loan relief, a vital issue for younger voters, could help energize parts of Biden’s political coalition who have become disillusioned over his job performance — people whose support the president will need to defeat presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump this year.

The plan that Biden will detail would expand federal student loan relief to new yet targeted categories of borrowers through the Higher Education Act, which administration officials believe puts it on a stronger legal footing than the sweeping proposal that was killed by a 6-3 court majority last year. The planned announcement from Biden was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

One of the categories of people who are expected to qualify under the new proposal is those with financial hardship, the people said. Another category is likely to include borrowers whose student loan balances have ballooned significantly because of accrued interest and they now owe more than they initially borrowed. Another potential category would relieve debt for borrowers who attended college programs that are considered “low-value.”

“This new path is legally sound,” Biden said then. “It’s going to take longer, but, in my view, it’s the best path that remains to providing for as many borrowers as possible with debt relief.”

Since that initial decision, the Biden administration has worked to ease student loan debt for much narrower groups of borrowers, including public service workers.

Seung Min Kim (), The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill
Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill

Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who received bills for the Vacant Home Tax while their property is actually occupied. As of Friday, the city said over 62,000 complaints had been...

23m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

13m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Top Stories

Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill
Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill

Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who received bills for the Vacant Home Tax while their property is actually occupied. As of Friday, the city said over 62,000 complaints had been...

23m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

13m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

17h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

18h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

23h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos