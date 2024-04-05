Prosecutor says troopers cited in false ticket data investigation won’t face state charges

By The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 2:52 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 2:56 pm.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Six state troopers and a constable who may have falsified data about traffic stops won’t face state criminal charges, Connecticut’s top prosecutor said Friday.

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin’s office said in a statement that none of the seven officers can be prosecuted, despite an independent investigation that found the number of traffic stops they reported was higher than the number they actually made.

“There was no referral to the local state’s attorney for review of the conduct in question in 2018 and as a result, the statute of limitations for state charges to be filed has passed,” the office said in a statement. “The Division has no comment on potential federal charges given the pending Department of Justice investigation into the matter.”

The independent investigation into tens of thousands of traffic stops followed an audit by UConn analysts that questioned whether troopers had been submitting inaccurate or false data. That included information required to be submitted by a law designed to look for possible racial profiling.

In their report, which was released in February, the investigators found that most errors were largely the result of data-entry mistakes and other mishaps, not an intentional effort by troopers to submit bogus information.

But it did refer six troopers and a constable to state police for further investigation.

The audit was spurred by a Hearst Connecticut Media report that said four state troopers in an eastern Connecticut barracks intentionally created hundreds of bogus traffic stop tickets to boost their productivity numbers. After internal affairs investigations, one trooper was suspended for 10 days, another was suspended for two days and the other two retired before the probe was completed.

A federal grand jury probe is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

5m ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

22m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4m ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

5m ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

22m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4m ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

20h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

More Videos