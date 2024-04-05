Senate candidates in New Mexico tout fundraising tallies in 2-way race

By The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 8:00 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 8:12 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Campaign fundraising is off to a quick start in the contest between incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and lone Republican contender Nella Domenici, according to tallies announced Friday by the New Mexico candidates.

Domenici’s campaign said it raised more than $1.25 million between January and the end of March. That includes a $500,000 contribution by the Republican businesswoman-turned-candidate herself, along with donations from at least 1,100 people, the campaign confirmed in an email.

Heinrich’s campaign said the second-term senator raised more than $1.5 million during the same period from more than 7,600 donors. Heinrich’s campaign had about $3.5 million in cash on hand at the end of 2023. Detailed filings with the Federal Election Commission were not yet available Friday.

Domenici, the daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete V. Domenici, announced her candidacy in January and has called for new approaches to border enforcement, natural resource development and public education.

Republicans hope to regain their political footing this year in New Mexico, where Democrats hold all congressional seats and every statewide elected office. President Joe Biden won New Mexico by 11 percentage points, or about 100,000 votes.

Heinrich won reelection in 2018 with about 54% of the vote in a three-way race against Republican Mick Rich and Libertarian candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales III initially registered to pursue the GOP Senate nomination ahead of New Mexico’s June 4 primary but failed to collect enough petition signatures to qualify.

Democrats hold a tenuous 51-49 voting majority in the Senate but are defending more seats than Republicans in the November election.

