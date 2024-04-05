Senior doctors in England agree pay deal with UK government that will end year-long dispute

FILE - A placard from the BMA (British Medical Association) is displayed during a strike at St George's Hospital, in London, on Sept. 22, 2023. Senior doctors in England have accepted a pay offer from the British government that ends a year-long dispute with unprecedented strike action. The British Medical Association and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association, which represent so-called consultants, said Friday April 5, 2024 that 83% of those casting a vote backed the offer. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 8:40 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 8:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Senior doctors in England have accepted a pay offer from the British government that ends a yearlong dispute with unprecedented strike action.

The British Medical Association and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association, which represent the senior doctors, who are known as consultants, said Friday that 83% of those casting a vote backed the offer.

The pay increases will see those who have been consultants between four and seven years getting a 2.85% uplift. It also addresses some gender pay issues in the state-owned National Health Service and enhances parental leave options

Consultants have held several strikes over the past year, which has hobbled the NHS as it tries to grapple with financial constraints and the backlogs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Vishal Sharma, who chairs the BMA consultants committee, said the fight was “not yet over” and that there is “some way to go” before pay gets back to equivalent levels 15 years ago. The relative decline in pay for consultants has, he said, led to an exodus of senior doctors abroad.

Junior doctors — those at the early stages of their careers, who form the backbone of hospital and clinical care as they train up to be specialists in a particular field — remain in dispute with the government and have walked off the job for days at a time, with their senior colleagues drafted in to cover for emergency services, critical care and maternity services during the strikes.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said leaders in the health service will “breathe a sigh of relief” that consultants have settled but urged the government and junior doctors to come to an agreement.

“The potential for further junior doctor strikes looms large, which could lead to more operations and appointments being canceled and place more pressure on already stretched services,” he said.

NHS figures show more than 1.4 million appointments and operations have been canceled over the past year of industrial action, with even more patients joining waiting lists.

Britain has endured a year of rolling strikes across the health sector as staff sought pay rises to offset the soaring cost of living. Unions say wages, especially in the public sector, have fallen in real terms over the past decade, and double-digit inflation in late 2022 and early 2023, fueled by sharply rising food and energy prices, left many workers struggling to pay their bills.

On Friday, for example, much of England had no train services because of a fresh strike by drivers in their own long-running pay dispute.

Many groups within the NHS, such as nurses and ambulance crews, have reached pay deals with the government, but the union representing junior doctors has held out, and negotiations broke down late last year.

Britain’s Conservative government has sought to put the blame for many of the problems in the NHS on the junior doctors, while the main opposition Labour Party, which is way ahead in opinion polls ahead of a general election, points the finger at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for personally blocking progress.

Sunak said the end of the consultants’ strike is “excellent news for patients.”

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt
Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The figure is up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase...

breaking

1m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

12m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

17h ago

Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora
Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora

Icy and slick road conditions resulted in a series of crashes involving 16 vehicles on Highway 404 in Aurora, forcing a portion of the highway to close at one point on Friday morning. The northbound...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt
Canada's unemployment rate jumps to 6.1% in March as job growth comes to a halt

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.1 per cent in March as more people looked for work, Statistics Canada reported Friday. The figure is up from 5.8 per cent in February and marks the largest increase...

breaking

1m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold, purchased online

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

12m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

17h ago

Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora
Icy roads lead to 16-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 404 in Aurora

Icy and slick road conditions resulted in a series of crashes involving 16 vehicles on Highway 404 in Aurora, forcing a portion of the highway to close at one point on Friday morning. The northbound...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

15h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

20h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

21h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos