Should you worry that cloud cover will obscure the eclipse? Meteorologist says maybe.

By Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — Clouds can often be a pretty inconsequential part of a weather forecast from the public’s perspective, compared to temperature and precipitation. 

But on Monday, cloud cover could be what stands – or floats –between the solar eclipse and throngs gathered along the path of totality in Canada.

“Let’s just say that cloud cover is not the reason why meteorologists get into the profession,” Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in an interview.

Cheng joked that he was “totally reluctant” to make specific predictions for what eclipse watchers could expect to see during a narrow window of time come Monday afternoon. 

That’s because weather forecasts can be fickle, he said. 

A cloud cover prediction four days in advance, stretching across six provinces, in a brief window of time “can be really off,” he said.

But with those caveats in mind, here is a brief preliminary forecast for Monday, along the solar eclipse’s path of totality. 

Ontario

In a sign of just how quickly things can change, Cheng said the forecast for southwestern Ontario shifted over the course of a few hours on Thursday. 

Around noon, he said the Niagara region and areas along Lake Erie’s shores were likely to see blanket cloud cover. But three hours later he updated that forecast to say it could be mainly cloudy, to a mix of sun and cloud. 

It appears as though there could be patches in the cloud cover, he said. 

“You may be lucky to get a break in there.” 

Moving into eastern Ontario, around Kingston and Cornwall, Cheng said conditions appeared to be slightly better, but still favoured clouds.

___

Quebec

The forecast is looking favourable for Quebec regions in the eclipse’s path, Cheng said.

“It seems like the best, according to our official forecast and looking at the information I have,” he said. 

Cheng said come Monday it “should be sunny” in Montreal and Sherbrooke, based on what he could see.

___

Newfoundland

A low-pressure system is threatening to spoil the eclipse for watchers in Newfoundland. 

Cheng said the offshore system, set to develop off Nova Scotia and move into Newfoundland, could bring “a lot of cloud cover” on Monday.

While he called the area around Gander basically “a writeoff,” he said clouds could start to break on the southwestern tip of the island. 

“When we deal with offshore systems, there’s a lot of uncertainty because there’s not a lot of observations, so you always have to check back and see if the system is close or not close,” he said. 

___

New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton, N.S. 

That same low-pressure system was generating some uncertainty in the forecast for the Maritimes, said Cheng. 

Cheng said “it could be a mix of sun and clouds” for parts of New Brunswick, through Prince Edward Island, the tip of Cape Breton and into the Quebec archipelago of the Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

“That’s really a mix because the system is leaving,” he said. “It depends on the speed of the system.”

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024. 

Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

12h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

8h ago

1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash
1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton...

4h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

8h ago

Top Stories

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

12h ago

Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status
Over 43,000 complaint notices filed for homeowners who failed to declare their vacant home status

Tens of thousands of Toronto residents who live in their homes are now being forced to contest bills for thousands of dollars for failing to declare whether their home was vacant or not. Some say...

8h ago

1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash
1 dead, 1 critical in 3-vehicle Mississauga crash

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton...

4h ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man
3rd suspect charged with murder in fatal west end shooting of Mississauga man

Toronto police have charged a third suspect with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city's west end last February. Police were called to the Bloor Street West and...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

16h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

16h ago

2:54
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead
Messy couple of days, nice weekend ahead

The heavy rain could turn to snow on Thursday for parts of the GTA, but temperatures are expected to improve by the weekend.
2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
0:35
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple
WATCH: German lake turns deep purple

A lake in southern Germany is getting a lot of attention for its unusual colour. Find out why the water has temporarily turned purple.
More Videos