South Carolina women stay perfect, surge past N.C. State 78-59 to reach NCAA title game
Posted April 5, 2024 9:07 pm.
Last Updated April 5, 2024 9:12 pm.
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-America center Kamilla Cardoso scored 22 points and unbeaten South Carolina avoided a second straight stumble in the women’s Final Four, surging past North Carolina State 78-59 on Friday night.
The talented and tenacious Gamecocks (37-0) led by one at halftime before putting their full arsenal on display in the third quarter. They outscored the Wolfpack 29-6 to turn what had been a tense matchup into another blowout.
South Carolina advanced to Sunday’s championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where it will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Iowa and UConn — a matchup featuring stars guard Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers that has created a buzz across America.
Aziaha James scored 20 points for No. 3 seed N.C. State (31-7), which knocked off a No. 1 and a No. 2 seed to get to Cleveland.
The Wolfpack had no shot against the Gamecocks, who were a unanimous No. 1 most of the season in the AP Top 25 and are aiming to become the first undefeated national champion since UConn in 2016.
Tom Withers, The Associated Press