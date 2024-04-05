Telecom and technology stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher

A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points Friday, helped higher by gains in technology and telecom stocks, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 164.61 points at 22,216.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 276.38 points at 38,873.36. The S&P 500 index was up 48.11 points at 5,195.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 167.17 points at 16,216.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.55 cents US compared with 74.05 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up 77 cents at US$87.36 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$1.79 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up $33.80 at US$2342.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$4.23 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

