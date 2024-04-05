Theft over $5,000 increased in Toronto during 2023: report

A Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Theresa Redula, OMNI News

Posted April 5, 2024 5:33 pm.

A Toronto man is in disbelief after finding several missing items from his locker room in their apartment building — part of a disturbing upwards trend in theft over $5,000 cases.

Ryan Orlanda claims over $5,000 worth of items were stolen, in what has always been a secure location for their family in Scarborough, where they’ve lived since 2014.

“It was full. Then it’s gone,” Orlanda told OMNI News in Filipino.

Orlanda is just one of many in Toronto who fell victim to theft over $5,000. 

According to a report released by the Toronto Police Service, there were 1,748 cases made in 2023, compared to 1,481 cases in 2022.

Orlanda filed a report with the Toronto Police Service and an investigation is underway.

“This is my reserve — I’m a DJ,” he said. “[Microphones] condensers and other electronics … Then 12 (pieces of) luggage … My daughter’s bike.”

He found other locker unit locks also damaged. “They were cut, others were broken, some were bent, some wood damaged, screws were loosened.”

“It’s rampant,” Ron Angeles, a leasing/property administrator in Toronto, said.

He said he has seen an increasing number of thefts reported in properties across the city.

In 2023, over 7,600 break-and-enter cases were recorded, 3,911 of which were in residential properties.

“Not just theft, also break-ins,” Angeles said. “They have tools they use to enter. They’re like high-technology professionals. They can really enter if they wanted to.”

Other items in Orlanda’s unit were also already out of storage when he found them.

“It’s really hard to accept,” Orlanda said.

“Before I’d drop my phone on the subway, they’d return it. But nowadays with high costs of living, others are getting really desperate just so they can eat something daily,” he said. “Let’s pray for them to get an honourable job.”

Angeles and Orlanda are cautioning other residents to be careful.

“If using lockers, make sure you use insurance,” Angeles said. “On your contracts, read if management will be liable.”

Orlanda said he shared his story so others won’t become victims, and to serve as a reminder for the community to store valuables securely.

He admits he isn’t optimistic about retrieving the missing items from his locker, but says “I hope it comes back. I worked hard for it.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

3h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

50m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

3h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

50m ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

23h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.
4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

More Videos