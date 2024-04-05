Theft over $5,000 increased in Toronto during 2023: report

A Toronto man is in disbelief after finding several missing items from his locker room in their apartment building — part of a disturbing upwards trend in theft over $5,000 cases.

Ryan Orlanda claims over $5,000 worth of items were stolen, in what has always been a secure location for their family in Scarborough, where they’ve lived since 2014.

“It was full. Then it’s gone,” Orlanda told OMNI News in Filipino.

Orlanda is just one of many in Toronto who fell victim to theft over $5,000.

According to a report released by the Toronto Police Service, there were 1,748 cases made in 2023, compared to 1,481 cases in 2022.

Orlanda filed a report with the Toronto Police Service and an investigation is underway.

“This is my reserve — I’m a DJ,” he said. “[Microphones] condensers and other electronics … Then 12 (pieces of) luggage … My daughter’s bike.”

He found other locker unit locks also damaged. “They were cut, others were broken, some were bent, some wood damaged, screws were loosened.”

“It’s rampant,” Ron Angeles, a leasing/property administrator in Toronto, said.

He said he has seen an increasing number of thefts reported in properties across the city.

In 2023, over 7,600 break-and-enter cases were recorded, 3,911 of which were in residential properties.

“Not just theft, also break-ins,” Angeles said. “They have tools they use to enter. They’re like high-technology professionals. They can really enter if they wanted to.”

Other items in Orlanda’s unit were also already out of storage when he found them.

“It’s really hard to accept,” Orlanda said.

“Before I’d drop my phone on the subway, they’d return it. But nowadays with high costs of living, others are getting really desperate just so they can eat something daily,” he said. “Let’s pray for them to get an honourable job.”

Angeles and Orlanda are cautioning other residents to be careful.

“If using lockers, make sure you use insurance,” Angeles said. “On your contracts, read if management will be liable.”

Orlanda said he shared his story so others won’t become victims, and to serve as a reminder for the community to store valuables securely.

He admits he isn’t optimistic about retrieving the missing items from his locker, but says “I hope it comes back. I worked hard for it.”