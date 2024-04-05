Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill

A man receives help with declaring his vacant home status at City Hall on April 5, 2024. Thousands of residents say they received a vacant tax bill despite occupying their home. CITYNEWS
By Meredith Bond

Posted April 5, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 11:45 am.

Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who received bills for the Vacant Home Tax while their property is actually occupied.

As of Friday, the city said over 62,000 complaints had been filed in a portal that had been opened on their website Tuesday after several residents took to social media, saying they received a bill.

The Vacant Home Tax, which kicked off in 2022, requires homeowners to confirm whether they or someone else is living on their property.

Homeowners had until March 15 to make their declaration, and if the home is vacant, they face an additional one per cent tax based on the assessed value of their property.

Many residents said they were not aware they had to declare the status of their home every year or say they didn’t receive a notice. The documentation to fill out your home’s status came with this year’s property tax bill.

Councillor Josh Matlow (Toronto-St. Paul’s) called the process “a mess that needs to be cleaned up.”

“This city has the responsibility to clean up this mess, not be punitive to people who have there made a mistake or didn’t even know that they did make a mistake,” said Matlow.

He added that he understands the need for a vacant home tax, but it has to be done fairly and properly.

“There are too many people who either weren’t aware of the notice or didn’t see that notice.”

Matlow said he has heard from some seniors who have also struggled to put in a complaint because the portal is overwhelmed.

Mayor Olivia Chow has said she will ensure fixes are made to the system currently in place.

“I promise you that I will clean this up,” she said. “I understand the frustration… It wasn’t developed to harass homeowners who live in their home.”

Matlow said Friday the city will send a follow-up notice on how they plan to address this and recommended residents not pay the tax bill if their home is occupied.

“My message to residents, who are unfairly being asked to send tens of thousands of dollars to the city for doing absolutely nothing wrong, is don’t pay it. Don’t send a dime. You’ll get a follow-up notice to clarify how the city is going to address this well and clean up the mess that should have never happened in the first place.”

Those who disputed the tax bill were expected to face a fine of $21 for not declaring by the deadline, however a City of Toronto spokesperson urged residents not to pay it.

“The late fee will be immediately waived for anyone who states that they completed the declaration before the Friday, March 15 deadline,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, given the challenges experienced with this year’s process, the Budget Chief and Mayor will be bringing forward direction to Toronto City Council to seek authority to waive the $21.24 late fee for everyone impacted this calendar year.”

Top Stories

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

11m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Man killed in daylight shooting in Brampton
Man killed in daylight shooting in Brampton

A man is dead, and police are searching for suspects, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane near Mississauga Road and Wanless Drive...

24m ago

