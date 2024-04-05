Personal trainer charged with sexual assault in Toronto

A personal trainer has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a gym session at Yonge-St. Clair, police said.

Authorities said on March 25, the man arranged to meet up with a 35-year-old woman at a gym in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue area.

It’s alleged that the man, a personal trainer, was completing a routine intake appointment with a new client and sexually assaulted the woman.

Police said the man took himself into custody and was arrested on Thursday.

He was identified as 28-year-old Carlos Laos Echevarria of Toronto. He’s been charged with sexual assault.

The accused is expected to appear in court on May 22. His photo has been released.