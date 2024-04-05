University of Texas professors demand reversal of job cuts from shuttered DEI initiative

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, students walk through the University of Texas at Austin campus near the school's iconic tower in Austin, Texas. A group of University of Texas professors is demanding the reversal of job cuts after the 52,000-student campus shut down a program this week to comply with one of the nation's most sweeping bans on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

By Acacia Coronado, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 6:47 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 7:26 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of professors demand that the University of Texas reverse course on job cuts this week related to the shutdown of a diversity, equity and inclusion program impacted by one of the nation’s most sweeping bans on such initiatives.

Officials at the 52,000-student university, one of the largest college campuses in the U.S., have not said how many jobs were eliminated. University President Jay Hartzell told the campus in a letter this week that additional measures will be taken to comply with the state’s new law. He said the university plans to shut down its Division of Campus and Community Engagement, which houses programs that support student learning and community building.

Hartzell’s announcement also said associate and assistant deans who focused on DEI initiatives would return to their full-time faculty jobs and positions for staff who supported them would no longer be funded.

The school’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors has estimated that 60 people in DEI roles at the campus were let go but have not said how it arrived at that number. In a letter sent Thursday, the group argued that the cuts violated employees’ rights to academic freedom, due process and freedom of expression. It also criticized what it called a lack of transparency about how decisions were made and why input from faculty council was not taken into account.

“Although clearly not the intention, such actions can lead to a loss of trust and a perception of dishonesty,” the letter said.

The changes come as public universities in Texas were forced to make swift changes to comply with a new law passed last year by the state’s Republican-controlled statehouse. Known as Senate Bill 17, it is one of the strictest bans passed on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and took effect on January 1.

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The university this week declined to answer questions about how many faculty or staff members were impacted by the cuts.

The new Texas laws applies to the state’s more than 30 public institutions — which serve over 600,000 students in higher education. It bans the universities from influencing hiring practices with affirmative action and other approaches that take into account applicants’ race, sex or ethnicity. It also prohibits promoting “differential” or “preferential” treatment or what it called “special” benefits for people based on these categories and forbids training and activities conducted “in reference to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

At least five other states have already passed their own bans. This year, Republican lawmakers in over a dozen other states are pursuing various restrictions on diversity initiatives, an issue that some hope will mobilize their voters this election year. The legislation mostly focuses on higher education, though some also restrict DEI efforts in K-12 schools, state government, contracting and pension investments.

The move by University of Texas leaders to shut down the campus’ community engagement division came days after Republican state Sen. Brandon Creighton, who authored the bill, sent letters to regents of multiple public university systems inviting them to testify before state lawmakers about the changes made to comply with the new law.

Creighton also warned that simply renaming programs would not be considered compliance and reiterated that non-compliance could lead schools to lose funding.

Acacia Coronado, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

4h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

2h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

updated

4h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

2h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police
Man fatally shot in Brampton, suspects fled in stolen vehicle: police

A man is dead, and police are searching for a group of suspects that fled in a stolen vehicle, following a daylight shooting at a residence in Brampton. Peel Regional Police were called to Sudeley Lane...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.
4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

More Videos