USC’s Bronny James declares for NBA draft and enters transfer portal after 1 season

Southern California guard Bronny James (6) scrambles for the bal lwith Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 11:56 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote.

James posted his decision hours before USC was set to introduce Eric Musselman as its new coach. He replaces Andy Enfield, who left on Monday to become coach at SMU.

“Bronny is his own man,” the elder James said this week. “He has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does.”

James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting six of 25 games for the Trojans. He shot 37% from the field, 27% from 3-point range and 68% from the free throw line.

The elder James, his wife and their 9-year-old daughter were frequent courtside spectators at the Galen Center this season.

The 39-year-old James has been vocal about wanting to play with his son in the NBA.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents father and son, said recently that he doesn’t “value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation.”

James, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, didn’t make his college debut until Dec. 10. Afterward, James appeared in front of the media for less than a minute to thank the doctors, athletic trainers and support system that helped him return to play.

Despite numerous requests, James never spoke to reporters during the season.

He suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at the Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Beth Harris, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill
Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill

Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who received bills for the Vacant Home Tax while their property is actually occupied. As of Friday, the city said over 62,000 complaints had been...

21m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

11m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Top Stories

Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill
Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill

Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who received bills for the Vacant Home Tax while their property is actually occupied. As of Friday, the city said over 62,000 complaints had been...

21m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

11m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

17h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

18h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

23h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos