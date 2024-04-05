Whitehorse Star newspaper to cease publication after 124 years covering Yukon

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2024 7:54 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 8:56 pm.

WHITEHORSE — The Whitehorse Star newspaper in Yukon is closing after 124 years.

The newspaper’s front page on Friday announced that its last publication day will be May 17.

An online article says the paper’s owners had been working with a small group of local residents interested in buying the business, but terms could not be finalized.

Editor Jim Butler said in an interview Friday that the staff of 12 learned of the closure in a meeting that morning with the paper’s owners. 

“It’s very difficult to see an institution that published for 124 consecutive years, announce its demise. (It’s) very, very sad for the community and for people who are suddenly out of work,” he said.

The article says the paper is no longer feasible because of “several overwhelming factors persistently working against us” including a decline in circulation and more clients shifting advertising to social media.

The Whitehorse Star is one of Canada’s few independently owned newspapers and has been in Yukon since 1900, sometimes publishing daily or three times a week.

Butler said that in its more than a century of publishing, the paper has covered significant historical events including the construction of the Alaska Highway and the moving of the territorial capital from Dawson City to Whitehorse in 1953. 

There was also the story of Helen Klaben, who survived in the wilderness for more than six weeks after a plane crash, and the time Robert Kennedy climbed Mount Kennedy in 1965. 

Butler said he believes it “weakens the ideal of democracy in a community” when a media voice is lost, even if others remain.

“A newspaper that’s been around so long, it kind of sews itself into the history and fabric of a community,” Butler said.

“Not all remaining media outlets will necessarily cover city hall exhaustively or Yukon government debates, territorial budgets, or take photos of collisions and or young performers at the Arts Centre or at school.” 

The article announcing the paper’s closure signs off with the newspaper’s motto, “Illegitimus non carborundum,” a mock Latin phrase meaning “don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

— Ashley Joannou in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

6h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

3h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

6h ago

3 arrested, up to 11 at large after Richmond Hill warehouse break-in
3 arrested, up to 11 at large after Richmond Hill warehouse break-in

York Regional Police say they've arrested three people and are looking for up to 11 outstanding suspects after a break-in at a Richmond Hill warehouse on April 1, 2024. Officers released security video...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

6h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

3h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

6h ago

3 arrested, up to 11 at large after Richmond Hill warehouse break-in
3 arrested, up to 11 at large after Richmond Hill warehouse break-in

York Regional Police say they've arrested three people and are looking for up to 11 outstanding suspects after a break-in at a Richmond Hill warehouse on April 1, 2024. Officers released security video...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

10h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

21h ago

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

More Videos