Woman in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in North York

Toronto police
Police tape at unknown crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 5, 2024 5:10 am.

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto police said.

Officers received reports of an incident just after 10 p.m. in the Wilson Avenue and Avenue Road area.

A woman was located with life-threatening injuries at the scene. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police tell 680 News Radio Toronto that the woman appears to have been crossing the street on a green light when the vehicle hit her as the driver was making a left turn.

The driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

There were road closures in the area, including Wilson Avenue between Ridley Boulevard and Belgrave Avenue, as well as Avenue Road between Highway 401 and Ridley Boulevard.

