Zimbabwe introduces new currency as depreciation and rising inflation stoke economic turmoil

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, John Mushayavanhu holds a sample of the country's new currency at a press briefing in Harare, Friday, April 5, 2024. Zimbabwe on Friday launched a new currency to replace a local unit that in recent months has been battered by depreciation, and in some instances rejected by the population, and authorities hope the new measure will arrest the currency crisis underlining the country's years long economic troubles. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

By By Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press

Posted April 5, 2024 11:23 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2024 11:26 am.

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe on Friday launched a new currency to replace its previous one that in recent months has been battered by depreciation, and in some instances rejection by the population. Authorities hope the new measure will halt a currency crisis underlining the country’s yearslong economic troubles.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Gov. John Mushayavanhu said the new currency will be called ZiG, and will be anchored on gold reserves and a basket of foreign currencies. It goes into effect on Monday.

The Zimbabwe dollar has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks, making it one of the world’s worst performing currencies.

Since January, the Zimbabwe dollar lost over 70% of its value on the official market, and was plunging even further on the thriving but illegal black market.

Inflation increased from 26.5% in December last year to 34.8% this January before spiking to 55.3% in March, according to official figures.

Traders were increasingly rejecting lower denominations of the now scrapped currency, with many insisting on payment only in U.S. dollars, which are also legal tender in the southern African country.

“We are doing what we are doing to ensure that our local currency does not die. We were already in a situation where almost 85% of the transactions are being conducted in U.S dollars,” Mushayavanhu told reporters in the capital, Harare. People have three weeks to exchange the old notes with the new currency, he said.

Friday’s announcement is the latest of a cocktail of currency measures undertaken by the Zimbabwean government since the initial spectacular collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009. The period saw the country at one point issuing a 100 trillion Zimbabwe dollar banknote before the government was forced to temporarily scrap its currency and allow the U.S. dollar to be used as legal tender.

The country re-introduced a domestic note in 2016, marking the beginning of another round of currency volatility highlighted by changes to currency policy that included the banning of foreign currencies such as the U.S dollar for domestic transactions in 2019. This was followed by the unbanning of the greenback a while later after few ordinary people took heed to the U.S dollar ban and the black market thrived, while the local currency quickly depreciated.

By Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill
Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill

Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who received bills for the Vacant Home Tax while their property is actually occupied. As of Friday, the city said over 62,000 complaints had been...

21m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

11m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Top Stories

Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill
Line-ups continue at Toronto City Hall after over 60,000 file complaints to dispute Vacant Home Tax bill

Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who received bills for the Vacant Home Tax while their property is actually occupied. As of Friday, the city said over 62,000 complaints had been...

21m ago

Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'
Amazon warns of uncertified solar eclipse glasses being sold online: 'We recommend you not use it'

Amazon is warning certain customers of uncertified solar eclipse glasses that were posted and sold online. Millions of people across a swath of North America, including parts of Eastern and Atlantic...

1h ago

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

11m ago

Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario
Solar eclipse 2024: A list of viewing locations and events across Ontario

While Niagara Falls will be a top destination for many to see the solar eclipse on April 8, there are plenty of other alternatives in Ontario.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

17h ago

2:53
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville
Business News: Ford delaying EV production in Oakville

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

18h ago

4:24
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season
New sections, sightlines at Rogers Centre for 2024 Blue Jays season

Blue Jays fans visiting Rogers Centre this season are going have a lot more options to choose from when it comes to where to sit. Lindsay Dunn reveals the results of a giant renovation to the stadium's main level.

23h ago

3:22
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season
Blue Jays reveal new tasty food items for 2024 season

Extravagant mac & cheese, trendy rice dogs, and tasty tiramisu are all on the Rogers Centre menu for this year's baseball season. Our Lindsay Dunn walks us through all the new options for this year at the ballpark.

2:27
York University students call for refund
York University students call for refund

A petition signed by almost 5,000 people demanding for a tuition refund due to the ongoing strike. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos