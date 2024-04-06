2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York

Two men have been arrested by Toronto police in a roofing scam investigation in North York.

On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call for fraud in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

It is alleged that a group of males attended the victim’s home, told the victim that urgent work needed to be done to their roof and chimney, and climbed onto the victim’s roof. They dismantled the chimney without permission.

The work was not required and was unnecessary.

Stephen Smith, 40, of no fixed address, and Bernie Stokes, 23, of no fixed address, have both been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

They were both scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on Saturday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police say suspects in these types of scama typically solicit door-to-door, handing out flyers for fraudulent or non-existent companies, and offer services for roofing, paving and fencing.

The work is usually not completed or is substandard, done with poor quality products. In these scams, cash or bank draft is demanded for payment.

Suspects often target elderly and vulnerable citizens using high-pressure tactics to commence work immediately.