2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York

Stephen Smith, 40, and Bernie Stokes, 23, of no fixed address, have been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
Stephen Smith, 40, and Bernie Stokes, 23, of no fixed address, have been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 6, 2024 4:08 pm.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 4:11 pm.

Two men have been arrested by Toronto police in a roofing scam investigation in North York.

On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call for fraud in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

It is alleged that a group of males attended the victim’s home, told the victim that urgent work needed to be done to their roof and chimney, and climbed onto the victim’s roof. They dismantled the chimney without permission.

The work was not required and was unnecessary.

Stephen Smith, 40, of no fixed address, and Bernie Stokes, 23, of no fixed address, have both been arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000.

They were both scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on Saturday.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police say suspects in these types of scama typically solicit door-to-door, handing out flyers for fraudulent or non-existent companies, and offer services for roofing, paving and fencing.

The work is usually not completed or is substandard, done with poor quality products. In these scams, cash or bank draft is demanded for payment.

Suspects often target elderly and vulnerable citizens using high-pressure tactics to commence work immediately.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A 55-year-old woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say one of the vehicles was travelling northbound on Argentia Road and the other vehicle...

2h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

2h ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

2h ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

9h ago

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A 55-year-old woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say one of the vehicles was travelling northbound on Argentia Road and the other vehicle...

2h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

2h ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

2h ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.

22h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

More Videos