3 arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Sherbourne and Dundas area

A firearm that was seized in the Sherbourne and Dundas area. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 6, 2024 6:11 pm.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 6:13 pm.

Three arrests have been made by Toronto police after a quantity of drugs and a firearm were seized in a residential unit.

On Friday at approximately 8:35 p.m., police executed a search warrant in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area.

Allegedly, officers executed a search warrant of a residence and three people were located and arrested inside the unit.

A firearm, along with two over-capacity magazines, were located inside the unit, as well as a quantity of drugs.

Andre Bollers, 36, of Toronto, was charged with nine different firearm and drug possession charges, including two counts of possession of a prohibited device, and nine counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Manal Kakish, 20, of no fixed address, and Amanda Rutherford, 33, of Toronto, were both charged with eight different firearm and drug related charges each, including possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a prohibited device and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

