A Virgin Atlantic plane clipped a BA jet at Heathrow but no injuries were reported

FILE - British Airways planes sit parked at Heathrow Airport in London, on Sept. 9, 2019. A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday April 6, 2024, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 11:28 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 11:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, aviation authorities said. There were no reports of injuries.

Virgin said its Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and had no passengers aboard when its wingtip clipped a stationary British Airways jet while being towed from a stand at the airport’s Terminal 3.

Images posted on social media showed several fire trucks surrounding the two planes, whose wings were touching.

“We’ve commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service,” Virgin said in a statement.

BA said engineers were also looking at its plane.

Heathrow said that “no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30...

1h ago

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say the accident occurred in the area of Derry and Argentia Roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics...

31m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

48m ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

5h ago

