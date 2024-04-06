Challenger to Hungary’s Orbán announces new political alternative to tens of thousands of supporters

People gather in support of a political newcomer Peter Magyar, a former insider within Hungary's ruling Fidesz party on Saturday, April 6, 2024. A rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán mobilized tens of thousands of supporters outlining a plan to unite the country and bring an end to the populist leader's 14-year hold on power. (AP Photo/Justin Spike)

By Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 12:12 pm.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán mobilized tens of thousands of supporters in Hungary’s capital on Saturday, outlining a plan to unite the country and bring an end to the populist leader’s 14-year hold on power.

At the center of the demonstration, the latest in a recent series of protests against Orbán’s right-wing nationalist government, was political newcomer Peter Magyar, a former insider within Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party who has shot to prominence in recent weeks through his allegations of entrenched corruption and cronyism among the country’s leaders.

Magyar addressed a crowd that filled the sprawling square near the parliament building in Budapest, announcing his creation of a new political community aimed at uniting both conservative and liberal Hungarians disillusioned by Orbán’s governance and the fragmented, ineffectual political opposition.

“Step by step, brick by brick, we are taking back our homeland and building a new country, a sovereign, modern, European Hungary,” Magyar said, adding that the protest was “the biggest political demonstration in years.”

Magyar, 43, was once a member of Orbán’s political circle and is the ex-husband of former justice minister and Orbán ally Judit Varga. But he broke ranks in February in the wake of a political scandal that led to the resignation of his ex-wife and the president, and has amassed a large following with frequent media appearances where he portrays Hungary’s political life as having been taken over by a privileged group of oligarchs and anti-democratic elites.

He has argued that Orbán’s government operates as a “mafia,” and advocated for a moral, political and economic transformation of the country that would rein in corruption and create a more pluralistic political system.

“More than twenty years have passed as our elected leaders have incited the Hungarian people against each other. Whether the fate of our country went well or we were close to bankruptcy, we were pitted against each other instead of allowing us to band together,” Magyar said. “We will put an end to this now.”

Hungary’s government has dismissed Magyar as an opportunist seeking to forge a new career after his divorce with Varga and his loss of positions in several state companies. But his rise has compounded political headaches for Orbán that have included the resignation of members of his government and a painful economic crisis.

Last month, Magyar released an audio recording of a conversation between him and his ex-wife Varga that he said proved that top officials had conspired to manipulate court records in order to cover up their involvement in a corruption case. He has called on Orbán’s government to resign and for a restoration of fair elections.

Orbán’s critics at home and in the European Union have long accused him of eroding Hungary’s democratic institutions, taking over large swaths of the media and altering the country’s election system to give his party an advantage. The EU has withheld billions in funding to Budapest over alleged democratic backsliding, misuse of EU funds and failure to guarantee minority rights.

One demonstrator on Saturday, Zoltan Koszler, said he wanted a “complete change in the system, which is now completely unacceptable to me.”

“I want to live in a normal rule-of-law state where the principles of the rule of law are really adhered to, not only on paper, but in reality,” he said.

Magyar has said he will found a new party which will run in EU and municipal elections this summer.

Justin Spike, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30...

1h ago

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say the accident occurred in the area of Derry and Argentia Roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics...

32m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

49m ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30...

1h ago

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say the accident occurred in the area of Derry and Argentia Roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics...

32m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

49m ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos