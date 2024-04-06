Christiania, Copenhagen’s hippie oasis, wants to rebuild without its illegal hashish market

FILE - A member of the Copenhagen police patrols the enclave of Christiania, in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 16, 2004. The aging hippies who more than 50 years ago squatted a derelict naval base in Copenhagen and turned it into freewheeling Christiania neighborhood, want to boot out criminals controlling the community's lucrative hashish market for good, by ripping open the paved street on Saturday, April 6, 2024, where small brown lumps openly change hands and which has been a thorn in side of many. (AP Photo/John McConnico, File) AP2004

By Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 1:20 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 1:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The now-aging hippies who took over a derelict naval base in Copenhagen more than 50 years ago and turned it into a freewheeling community known as Christiania want to boot out criminals who control the community’s lucrative market for hashish by ripping up the cobblestoned street where it openly changes hands.

Over the years, there have been many attempts to halt the illegal hashish sales which have often ended in violent clashes between criminal gangs and police, with trading then quickly resuming. On Saturday, residents will start digging up Pusher Street, after which they can receive government money earmarked for the area’s renovation.

The plan is to create “a new Christiania without the criminal hashish market,” said Mette Prag, coordinator of a new public housing project in the enclave. Prag, who has lived in Christiania for 37 years, likened it to “a village.”

“We don’t want the gangsters anymore,” said Hulda Mader, who has lived in Christiania for 40 years. Once the illegal trade is gone, “there might be some people selling hashish afterward, but it’s not going to be in the open.”

After the cobblestones are removed, new water pipes and a new pavement will be laid on Pusher Street and nearby buildings will be renovated. That is the first step in an overall plan to turn the hippie oasis into an integrated part of the Danish capital area, although “the free state” spirit of creativity and community life is to be maintained.

For years, Danish authorities have been breathing down the necks of the downtown community.

In 1971, squatters took over the abandoned military facility and set up a neighborhood dedicated to the flower-power ideals popular at the time of free cannabis, limited government influence, no cars and no police. Since then, successive Danish governments have wanted to close Christiania because of the open sale of hashish, among others, often leading to tense relations.

To begin with, the residents, called Christianites, disregarded laws by building houses without permits and often ignoring utility bills. Outsiders could only move into the community if they were related to someone already living there.

The residents eventually were given the right to use the land, but not to own it. And after more than four decades of locking horns with authorities, they were given control over their homes in 2011, when the state sold the 84-acre (24-hectare) enclave for 125.4 million kroner ($18.2 million) to a foundation owned by its inhabitants. Currently, nearly 800 adults and about 200 children live there, according to Prag, with up to 25% of the residents above the age of 60.

The following year, it was decided to erect public housing for up to 300 people. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

Prag said they want “younger people, more families” to move in who are willing to participate in community activities to keep the spirit of Christiania, with buildings painted in psychedelic colors and stray dogs, alive.

Over the years, Christiania has become one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist attractions, a magnet for Danes as well as foreigners. Some come to be offended by the openly illegal sale of hashish — authorities for years tolerated the hashish trade on Pusher Street — and others to buy weed. Christiania banned hard drugs in 1980.

In 2004, police began cracking down on drug-related activities — worth millions according to police — controlled by the Hells Angels and the outlawed Loyal to Family. Even when police arrested dealers and fined customers, the illegal sales resumed soon afterward.

In 2023, drug-related tensions escalated when a drug dealer shot two police officers and a bystander. The 25-year-old dealer eventually died.

Residents also have tried to stop the sales on Pusher Street themselves by tearing down the dealers’ booths, but they mushroomed back. They blocked access to the street with huge shipping containers, but masked men removed them.

Fed up with criminals, residents decided in August that something had to be done, knowing that the government had said that getting rid of the organized hashish sales was “an important prerequisite” before Christiania could get 14.3 million kroner ($2.1 million) earmarked for the renovation work.

Now, Christiania hopes that, by inviting ordinary people to come and help dig up Pusher Street, the sales will stop once and for all, and the community can remain an alternative yet legal part of Copenhagen without criminals.

“You can come and have a cobblestone” as a souvenir, Mader said with a smile.

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

10h ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose
Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose

Despite not playing a game on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals both lost, becoming the third Canadian team to do so. They...

3h ago

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

10h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

8h ago

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

10h ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose
Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose

Despite not playing a game on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals both lost, becoming the third Canadian team to do so. They...

3h ago

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

10h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

14h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

More Videos