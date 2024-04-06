Dutch police have detained activist Greta Thunberg at a climate demonstration in The Hague

Protestors partially blocked a road during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Peter Dejong, The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 9:28 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 9:42 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among dozens of people detained Saturday by police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city.

Thunberg was seen flashing a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators from the scene of a protest against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies linked to fossil fuel industries.

The Extinction Rebellion campaign group said before the demonstration that the activists would block a main highway into The Hague, but a heavy police presence, including officers on horseback, initially prevented the activists from getting onto the road.

A small group of people managed to sit down on another road and were detained after ignoring police orders to leave.

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked the highway that runs past the temporary home of the Dutch parliament more than 30 times to protest the subsidies.

The demonstrators waved flags and chanted: “We are unstoppable, another world is possible.”

One held a banner reading: “This is a dead end street.”

In February, Thunberg, 21, was acquitted by a court in London of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference last year.

Her activism has inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change since she began staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

She has repeatedly been fined in Sweden and the U.K. for civil disobedience in connection with protests.

Peter Dejong, The Associated Press






Top Stories

Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Homicide squad investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Toronto's homicide squad has been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning. Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and...

1h ago

2 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
2 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Two women have suffered critical injuries in a two-car crash in Mississauga. Police say the accident occurred in the area of Derry and Argentia Roads just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics tell...

27m ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

17m ago

'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

3h ago

