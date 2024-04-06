Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Toronto Hydro outage map
Toronto Hydro outage map on April 6 2024. TORONTO HYDRO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 6, 2024 8:44 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 8:45 am.

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands.

Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Don Roadway. When they arrived light smoke and haze could be seen coming from the vault.

Paramedics tell CityNews one man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries while a second man suffered minor injuries.

Upwards of 500 customers in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard between Jarvis Street and the Don Valley Parkway up to Front Street are without power as a result of the incident.

Hydro officials anticipate having power restored by 4 p.m.

A separate power outage afftecting upwards of 5,000 customers bounded by College Street, Fort York Boulevard, Strachan and Spadina Avenues is unrelated to the underground vault incident.

