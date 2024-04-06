Former Ecuadorian VP arrested after police broke into embassy has long faced corruption accusations

A military vehicle transports former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas from the detention center where he was held after police broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest him in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Glas, who held the vice presidency of Ecuador between 2013 and 2018, was convicted of corruption and had been taking refuge in the embassy since December. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa). Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Regina Garcia Cano And Gabriela Molina, The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 4:56 pm.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian authorities took the extraordinarily unusual step of breaking into a foreign embassy to arrest a former vice president facing corruption charges. The move earned the administration of President Daniel Noboa swift condemnation from fellow leaders as well as diplomats.

Police on Friday night entered the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, to arrest Jorge Glas, who had been residing at the diplomatic facility since December. Noboa’s office has defended the decision, while other presidents have said it violated international norms.

Here’s a biography of the politician at the center of the diplomatic dispute:

WHO IS JORGE GLAS?

Glas, a career politician, is an electrical engineer by training. He led Ecuador’s ministries of telecommunications and strategic sectors coordination before becoming leftist former President Rafael Correa ’s running mate last decade. He served as Correa’s vice president between 2013 and 2017 and for a few months under then-President Lenin Moreno.

Glas’ duties as vice president included managing reconstruction efforts following a powerful earthquake in 2016 that killed hundreds of people.

WHY DID HE SEEK POLITICAL ASYLUM AT MEXICO’S EMBASSY IN ECUADOR?

Glas, 54, moved in to the embassy in Dec. 17, seeking asylum because he said he was being politically persecuted. His decision came around the same time authorities ordered him to appear before prosecutors to answer questions in a corruption investigation against him.

Prosecutors are looking into alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the earthquake reconstruction efforts.

The Mexican government granted him political asylum on Friday, just a few hours before police raided the embassy.

WHY WAS GLAS PREVIOUSLY IN CUSTODY?

Glas was previously convicted on bribery and corruption charges in two separate cases, one of which was tied to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and earned him a six-year prison sentence.

He was later sentenced to eight years for his role in a scheme that collected bribes for public procurement.

In 2022, Judge Emerson Curipallo in a controversial ruling ordered that Glas be freed from prison. Curipallo is now in custody while authorities investigate his alleged role in what prosecutors say was a bribery scheme for favorable rulings for a drug lord and his relatives.

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

Regina Garcia Cano And Gabriela Molina, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A 55-year-old woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say one of the vehicles was travelling northbound on Argentia Road and the other vehicle...

2h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

2h ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

2h ago

2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York
2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York

Two men have been arrested by Toronto police in a roofing scam investigation in North York. On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call for fraud in the Keele Street...

58m ago

Top Stories

1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
1 woman dead, 1 woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A 55-year-old woman is dead and another is in critical condition after two SUVs collided in Mississauga. Police say one of the vehicles was travelling northbound on Argentia Road and the other vehicle...

2h ago

Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday
Man killed in 'violent altercation' in North York early Saturday

A 51-year-old man is dead following a "violent altercation" early Saturday morning in North York. Police say a man was found lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

2h ago

Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers
Early morning electrical vault incident injures 2 hydro workers

Two people were injured following an early morning incident at a hydro vault in the Port Lands. Toronto Fire officials say the incident occurred inside an underground vault around 12:30 a.m. Saturday...

2h ago

2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York
2 men arrested in roofing scam investigation in North York

Two men have been arrested by Toronto police in a roofing scam investigation in North York. On Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call for fraud in the Keele Street...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
2024 solar eclipse forecast
2024 solar eclipse forecast

Will Mother Nature cooperate on solar eclipse Monday? Find out in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:04
Hold off on you spring gardening
Hold off on you spring gardening

It's the time of year when gardeners start itching to get the flower beds all cleaned out for the planting season, but experts say it's too soon. Videographer Audra Brown with the reasons why you should hold off on your spring gardening.

22h ago

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.
2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

More Videos