Japanese leader visits new chip factory, stressing ties with Taiwan and support for key technology

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, is briefed as he visits a plant of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Kikuyo town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Saturday, April 6, 2024. At right is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company CEO C.C. Wei. (Japan Pool/Kyodo News via AP)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted April 6, 2024 1:51 am.

Last Updated April 6, 2024 1:56 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited a new semiconductor plant for which his government has pledged more than 1 trillion yen ($7 billion) of support to secure a steady supply of chips on Saturday.

“I believe this project will have positive ripple effects throughout Japan. It is key for not only the semiconductor industry but also a wide range of businesses such as electric vehicles and electronics,” he said while touring the facility.

The new plant on the southwestern island of Kyushu, majority owned by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is the Taiwanese semiconductor giant’s first in Japan.

Kishida also expressed sympathy to Taiwan following an earthquake that left at least 12 people dead.

Japanese companies like Sony, Denso and Toyota are investing in the TSMC subsidiary that opened the plant in February, although the Taiwanese giant retained an 86.5% stake in the Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The project underlines Japan’s hopes to regain its presence in the computer chips industry.

Four decades ago, Japan dominated in chips, with Toshiba and NEC controlling half the world’s production. That’s declined to under 10%, amid competition from South Korean, U.S. and European manufacturers, as well as TSMC.

Japan has recently earmarked about 5 trillion yen ($33 billion) to revive its chips industry, seeking to become less dependent on imports in the wake of pandemic-era shortages that affected auto production and other industries for months.

Ensuring an ample supply of the most advanced chips is vital with the growing popularity of electric vehicles, as well as artificial intelligence.

Private sector investment totals $20 billion for the plants in the Kumamoto region, southwestern Japan. The second plant is set to be up and running in three years. The two plants are expected to create 3,400 high-tech jobs directly, according to TSMC.

The plant is a bright spot for Kishida, whose popularity has plummeted amid a corruption scandal in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Highlighting Japan’s ties with Taiwan and the U.S., Japan’s most important ally, is one way the prime minister can hope to boost flagging poll numbers. Kishida is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden in Washington next week.

China claims the self-governing island of Taiwan as its own territory and says it must come under Beijing’s control. The long-running divide is a flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.

Semiconductors have more recently become a strategic battleground in the U.S.-China relationship, as Washington has imposed export controls that limit sales of advanced microchips to Chinese companies, citing possible uses of such chips for military applications that include the hypersonic missiles and artificial intelligence.

TSMC is now building a second plant in the U.S. and has announced a plan for its first in Europe. But Japan, geographically closer to Taiwan, is an attractive option.

Tokyo is supporting other semiconductor projects nationwide, involving players including Western Digital and Micron of the U.S., and Japanese companies like Renesas Electronics, Canon and Sumitomo.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

12h ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose
Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose

Despite not playing a game on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals both lost, becoming the third Canadian team to do so. They...

5h ago

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

12h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

9h ago

Top Stories

'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly
'Like the Twilight Zone': Ontario family's stay at Cuban resort soured quickly

It was January of this year, and Michele and Jessy Revivo's kids were off from school for the holidays, itching to get away like their friends all were in warmer climates.  "We had not taken a...

12h ago

Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose
Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth after Flyers, Capitals both lose

Despite not playing a game on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched a playoff berth after the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals both lost, becoming the third Canadian team to do so. They...

5h ago

Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill
Toronto Mayor to introduce motion to improve Vacant Home Tax process as over 60,000 dispute bill

Mayor Olivia Chow will be introducing a series of actions aimed at improving the Vacant Home Tax process at an upcoming city council meeting, as Toronto City Hall was once again filled with residents who...

12h ago

Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force
Police price tag for protests surpasses $12M, deny accusations of aggressive force

Toronto Police are reminding the public that everyone must operate within the law ahead of multiple demonstrations expected to take place across the city this weekend. Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs
Willowdale fashion non-profit helps newcomer women suit up to get dream jobs

The Green Line team took the TTC to Willowdale to learn how Dress for Success' programs help local women gain employment.

16h ago

2:34
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare
Thornhill, Ont. family says dream vacation turned into a nightmare

The Revivo family of Thornhill, Ont. was hoping to catch some much-needed R&R in the Caribbean. Instead, it was riddled with problems. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

2:01
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit
TDSB holds special meeting amid multi-million dollar budget deficit

A meeting was held by the Toronto District School Board amid a nearly 27 million dollar budget deficit, while also calling on the province to lift moratorium.

2:30
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill
Toronto homeowners battle 'surprise' tax bill

Homeowners who forgot to claim occupancy have been hit with vacancy tax bills as of yesterday and homeowners are not happy. Shauna Hunt has the details.
2:54
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara
How the eclipse actually changes from Toronto to Niagara

You keep hearing the show gets better as you get closer to Niagara Falls but what actually changes and is it still worth making time to see it if you're staying in Toronto? David Zura finds out.

More Videos